Interview: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, David Leitch, and More Talk The Fall Guy

Hype can kill a great moviegoing experience. And frankly, there was a lot of hype even before I stepped into David Leitch’s take on the classic series, The Fall Guy. Thankfully, this time, it’s beyond well warranted. Starring the ridiculously charismatic Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, this love letter to the amazing world of stuntwork shines. The action is predictably glorious – it’s David Leitch, the man excels at this – and the performances are perfection. It’s that rare cinematic treat that manages to do nearly everything well, and it works. Whether or not you are familiar with the cool as hell Lee Majors series (1981-86), you will fall for Leitch’s amazing work.

A couple of weeks back, I had the incredible chance to step onto the sound stages of Universal Studios. I was there to speak with the cast and director about their latest. First up was Mr. Leitch. I can’t say enough about what a great guy he is. We talked about the references in the new film, one of which was especially fitting for my viewing experience. He discussed finding the right balance a humor and heart, without letting up on the brilliant stunt work and action set pieces.

Next up, we talked with co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Winston Duke and it was yet another treat. The two talked about working on a set with Leitch, and building grounded, yet entertaining characters. Both of these actors are terrific in the film. In fact, Hannah is so good in the movie, I was half expecting her to be drinking the same beverage during the interview as the person she plays in the film. She did not. In fact, she is about as far from that as possible. These two were terrific.

And finally, I made my way to my final interview with Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling. While waiting for Ms. Blunt, I had the chance to speak off camera with Mr. Gosling. Having had the pleasure before, the man is one of the nicest guys you could ever talk to. As is his wonderful co-star. The two talked about taking on this fantastic film. For Emily, she talked about playing out the real life stakes portraying an up-and-coming director. And Ryan talked about his experiences with stuntmen throughout his career. It’s hard to imagine a more pleasant couple of actors to sit down with, as Gosling and Blunt are lovely people on-screen and off.

The Fall Guy is one of the most engaging and thrilling movies so far this year. It’s the kind of big budget tale that will likely find the same success as Top Gun and Barbie. You all are going to dig this (check out our review HERE).