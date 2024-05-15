Ghoulies plush toys are now available from Toynk

The Ghoulies franchise has been dormant for thirty years, but it might be coming back in a major way. A couple months ago, Ghoulies director Luca Bercovici, who also wrote the screenplay for the 1984 creature feature with Jefery Levy, announced that he and Levy have reclaimed the domestic rights to Ghoulies and have big plans for the franchise, including making a new trilogy of films, publishing a book series, and launching an exclusive line of figures, apparel, and collectibles. While we wait to see these new films and books, Toynk has unveiled a trio of 14-inch Ghoulies plush toys that will allow fans to take home plush versions of the Fish Ghoulie, Cat Ghoulie, and Rat Ghoulie!

The original Ghoulies had the following synopsis: As a child, Jonathan was almost killed by his father, Malcolm, during a satanic ritual. After being saved and raised by Wolfgang, who has kept him unaware of his background, Jonathan inherits Malcolm’s house and moves in with girlfriend Rebecca. During a party, he jokingly performs a ceremony described in one of his father’s books on black magic, not realizing he has unleashed small, demonic creatures known as “Ghoulies.”

The Ghoulies plush toys can be ordered directly from Toynk, and are also available in stories like Target. The Fish Ghoulie plush has the following description:

FIENDISH FORCES UNLEASHED: Performing that dark ritual sure seemed like a good idea at the time. The Fish Ghoulie has been conjured to your world in the form of this exclusive plush toy inspired by the horror cult classic Ghoulies.

A DEMON FROM THE DEPTHS: Swimming through sinister sewers to your home, the green Fish Ghoulie has surfaced with a mouthful of teeth ready to plunge into its next prey. Flushing your toilet won’t stop this angry amphibian’s fatal frenzy.

A CREATURE OF MISCHIEF AND CUDDLES: You can’t keep this fishy fiend in a bowl. While its pointy teeth may look sharp, this ultra soft and snuggly Fish Ghoulie plush has actually been summoned for less destructive purposes.

OTHERWORLDLY QUALITY: Ready to drench our world with its deadly intent, this green goblin-like creature stands at approximately 14 inches tall, from the top of its head to its clawed, webbed feet. For the best care, surface clean only.

OFFICIAL GHOULIES COLLECTIBLE: Some demons can be found in unexpected places. Don’t flush away your chance to summon endless scares with this officially licensed Fish Ghoulie plush toy from the ’80s horror movie Ghoulies.

Here’s the Cat Ghoulie description:

CONJURE UP CREATURE CHAOS: Playing around with supernatural occult power is never a good idea. The mischievous Cat Ghoulie has been summoned in the form of this exclusive plush toy inspired by the horror cult classic Ghoulies.

A FURRY FELINE DEMON: Clawing its way over to you for some devious fun is the Cat Ghoulie, detailed with tufts of faux fur and a feral expression. This furry fiend has a mouthful of sharp teeth eager for a deadly cat nip.

SINISTER SNUGGLES: This devilish creature may appear feral, but this stuffed animal won’t bite you with its super soft plushness. Summoners will enjoy cuddling up with this demon, featuring a premium design made of quality plush material.

QUALITY FROM BEYOND: Ready to pounce on its next prey is this otherworldly feline demon. This cat plushie stands at approximately 14 inches tall, from its devil-horned head to its cloven feet. For the best care, surface clean only.

OFFICIAL GHOULIES COLLECTIBLE: You never know what crazy creatures you’ll conjure when dabbling with dark magic. Once summoned, you can never get rid of this officially licensed Cat Ghoulie plush toy inspired by Ghoulies.

And here’s Rat Ghoulie:

MISCHIEVOUS MONSTER MAYHEM: Be careful when you dabble with dark magic and forbidden ceremonies. The Rat Ghoulie has been summoned to strike terror as this exclusive plush toy inspired by the horror cult classic Ghoulies.

A DEMONIC FURRY FIEND: Scampering out from the depths of the underworld, the Rat Ghoulie is on the prowl. This brown and gray brute is all pointy teeth and untamed fur. You’ll need more than an exterminator to stop this pesky vermin’s rampage.

CREATURE COMFORTS: This cunning creature has nothing but mischief on its mind. While its teeth may look sharp and menacing, this Rat Ghoulie plush toy won’t hurt you with its premium plush design made from ultra-soft material.

SUPERNATURAL QUALITY: Ready to wreak havoc on your world, this little scoundrel from beyond stands at approximately 14 inches tall, from its devil-horned head to its cloven feet. For the best care, surface clean only.

OFFICIAL GHOULIES COLLECTIBLE: You never know what to expect when you summon evil demons. Conjure up some frightful fun with this officially licensed Rat Ghoulie plush toy inspired by the ’80s horror movie Ghoulies.

Ghoulies (watch it HERE) was followed by three sequels: Ghoulies II (1987), Ghoulies Go to College (1991), and Ghoulies IV (1994). The Ghoulies have been out of the picture for way too long, so it’s great to see them making a comeback – and it’s really cool that there are now plush toy versions of Fish Ghoulie, Cat Ghoulie, and Rat Ghoulie out there.

Are you a fan of the Ghoulies franchise, and will you be buying any (or all) of the Ghoulies plush toys? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

A few images of the plush toys can be seen here, and more can be found at the Toynk links.