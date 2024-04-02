Ghoulies (1985) vs. Critters (1986) – Horror Movie Rip-Off

Horror sure does come in all shapes and sizes. Let it be known that size always matters to some. But most importantly, the smaller they are the dastardlier and more vicious they become. Ah yes, we’re at that time of month again… what is with this starting off with sexual and body anatomy innuendos?! Goddamn it, ok, we’re back with another Horror Movie Rip-off which brings about two pint-sized demonoids covered in fur. These things possess not just some gnarly looking features to them but can be misconstrued and mistaken for the other. As I’m writing this, I’m starting to get some brain fog of who’s who, but in the end they’re both unique and seem like they’re both concocted out of HP Lovecraft’s twisted, and nightmarish tales. It’s a shame this wasn’t a three-way (Goddamn it I did it again!) I meant to say it’s unfortunate this segment wasn’t a triple threat bloodbath with Gremlins, but maybe another time. Today we’re discussing and seeing if there is a rip-off in tow between 1985’s Ghoulies (watch it HERE) directed by Luca Bercovici and 1986’s Critters (watch that one HERE) directed by Stephen Herek. Come on in and let’s discuss on this next segment of Horror Movie Rip-off!

LAWSUITS ABREWING

Before diving in between the creature war of Critters and Ghoulies, there lies a spider web of legalities which happened to involve Joe Dante’s Gremlins, which both the Ghoulies and Critters seemed to have ripped-off. Funny enough, Warner Bros, which is the producer of Gremlins, tried to sue Charles Band and the Ghoulies production as they were both in production at the same time. Due to lack of funding for Ghoulies, Joe Dante’s Gremlins was able to finish on schedule with zero budgeting concerns and was theatrically set to launch first. However, even crazier, Critters was written way before both films by director Stephen Herek. These three films are stuck in an entanglement of what idea was spawned first, and all of them possesses furry, ravenous, beasts. The real question is what is the ultimate small-creature feature that you prefer? Ok lets dive in to the real showdown, the Ghoulies and Critters.

THOSE PESKY LITTLE CREATURES

Ghoulies and Critters are both some gnarly little monsters, let’s get that off the chest first. But their origins are totally different. While the Ghoulies are brought into the world via satanic rituals unbeknownst to a party guest, the Critters aka Krites inhabit a spaceship and proceed to earth to cause some fun, filled mayhem in all its ridiculous splendor. Both the Critter and Ghoulie have some similar traits within their monstrous forms. Both have razor sharp teeth, filled with hair, and are quite squeamish to look at. Although, Ghoulies don’t roll around and have porcupine-esque needles popping out and shoot at their victims, and they don’t communicate in sync with one another since they don’t possess Krite-language to that of the Critter. However, they both do chomp and chomp and chomp! You get some Ghoulies that look like mutant sewer rats, or slimy green toad monsters that like to hang out in people’s soups which makes for some good scene chewing – no pun intended. Both the Ghoulies and Critters like to be around one another, and there’s nothing like a bond between packs of mutant, baby-sized psychos to deliver the chaos at the forefront.

DWARVES AND BOUNTY HUNTERS?

Both Critters and Ghoulies have more than just creatures that command the screen. In Ghoulies, there are two dwarves, Grizzel and Greedigut, who do dirty deeds for Jonathan when he’s possessed under his father Malcolm. Although they’re not considered actual ghoulies, they’re part of the satanic occult ritual that manifest the dwarves and ghoulies when eventually summoned. They help Jonathan seek the powers that be from his father’s occult and are under his beck and call throughout the film. In Critters, we don’t get evil dwarves but two formidable bounty hunters, Ug and Lee, looking to destroy the Krites that escaped from prison. When they get to earth, they have the power to shapeshift into other humans to go undetected. One changes into a well-known rockstar, while the other inhabits various townspeople, or a blank green face as they trk about the town driving cars, blowing up bowling alleys, or blasting pesky Krites away. They sure do know how to bowl a strike, that’s for damn sure.

SURPRISE ENDINGS

While both Critters and Ghoulies end on some good moments towards the end, you can’t help how both leave on similar cliffhangers. Whether it’s the climactic battle between Malcolm and Wolfgang in Ghoulies, or the destruction of the Critters via explosion thanks to son, Brad Brown, and family friend Charlie, you’d think that evil has been conquered, never to return again. Nope, you’re dead wrong. In Ghoulies the survivors get in the car and leave the Graves estate before it crumbles, only for the last shot to end with the Ghoulies surprising our heroes in the back seat. In Critters, the Brown family, with the help of the bounty helpers, and the local fuzz, destroy what we thought was the end of those furry little bastards. Nope, wrong again. The cop car drives away, and the camera leads us into the farm where guess what? Critter eggs are seen moving in the haystacks along with some Krites cackling inside of them for some future Hijinx and feastings.

TOILET HUMOR

Usually when a movie is marketed by the film’s poster, you get a taste for what’s to come. With that infamous poster of the Ghoulie popping out of the toilet, sneering with devilish glee at the camera, you think to yourself, damn my fear of being on the toilet has just been spawned. What’s even better is that infamous Ghoulies poster was an afterthought by Charles Band that he created the poster and then shot that clip after production was finished! Well in the Critters movie they wanted to drop a loving nod to Ghoulies by showing their own furry demon popping out from the toilet inside the Brown household. Nothing like imitation to get a few good laughs between the two IPs.

CARNAGE CANDY OR LACK THEREOF

For two movies in the 80s right when horror has hit a fever pitch in its carnage within films, Ghoulies doesn’t really have much of a bloody goodness to it. For a movie about ravenous and vicious little monsters, no one really dies which is truly an upset special. What seemed like Jonathan’s friends being dispatched towards the end from the Ghoulies, are then resurrected when Malcolm is destroyed and then back to their merry ways, as if nothing ever happened. Critters on the other hand has some great gags involved, like a cop being eaten under a car, a poor cow being ripped to shreds, or that awesome Billy Zane getting devoured before getting it in with April. These Krites do not hold back when it comes to wanting human flesh, because to get bigger they need to eat. There’s honestly just a ton more going for Critters, whereas Ghoulies doesn’t have much of a threat other than some possessions, dwarves, and rituals. Critters brings galactic spaceship chases, wannabe Terminator bounty hunters, some great horror tone and atmosphere, Critters eating and destroying everything in their sight, especially a poor ET stuffed toy, and lastly Billy Zane sporting an 80s ponytail. What’s not to love? It seemed like Critters wanted to emulate and enhance what Joe Dante’s Gremlins were doing, only supplying a bloodier affair this time around.

DAMSELS IN DESTRESS

Between Ghoulies and Critters, both have a female character needing saving near the climax of the film (haha climax). In Ghoulies, Jonathan’s love interest Rebecca is shoved down a flight of stairs and dies only to be resurrected once evil in the form of Malcolm Graves is defeated by Wolfgang. In Critters, April is abducted by what appears to be the Alpha Krite of the pack, the gigantic Critter that tries to escape via spaceship. The brother, Brad, gets into the spacecraft and rescues his sister from being a nice snack on the way home. Both movies use that damsel in distress trope to keep pushing the story narrative forward, and produce a happy ending involved for both until those pesky creatures show up for round two.

CLOSING

Critters and Ghoulies may have the same premise in that they both possess two types of horrific creatures looking to destroy humans. That’s apparent, but honestly both films seem to trot about their own beaten path, bringing in fantastical elements for both. Sure, they share similar tropes in their films, but here lies the bigger picture – A Gremlins vs Critters showdown. Imagine who would take the crown of being the king of the hill of these pesky, razor-sharp mutants when the dust settles. As it be, both films have spawned countless sequels and delivered some memorable moments from both. Truthfully, even if Critters was created due to the success of both Ghoulies and Gremlins, the film is much more enjoyable than Ghoulies, and stands toe-to-toe with Gremlins, but that can be a tale for another day.

