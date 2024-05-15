Cartman and the gang confront the American Healthcare System in the South Park: The End of Obesity special

The seventh South Park special to hit Paramount+, South Park: The End of Obesity, finds Cartman experimenting with weight loss drugs.

Cartman, Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Butters encounter their greatest enemy yet when they face the American Healthcare System in the upcoming special South Park: The End of Obesity! The latest South Park presentation from Trey Parker and Matt Stone premieres on Paramount+ on May 24, 2024, with South Park’s big-boned Cartman as the event’s central character.

Here’s the official description for South Park: The End of Obesity:

The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action.

In the South Park: The End of Obesity teaser trailer, a doctor tells Cartman he’s overweight and needs to start taking Semaglutide, an injection used to treat type 2 diabetes. Patients take Semaglutide alongside a diet management routine and exercise to help control blood sugar levels. When Cartman realizes he can’t pay for the expensive meds, the South Park gang launches an experimental mission to concoct an alternative for Cartman’s weight loss.

South Park: The End of Obesity marks the seventh South Park special for the service, which started with Post Covid in 2021. Parker and Stone followed their first South Park special for Paramount+ with Post Covid: The Return of CovidThe Streaming WarsThe Streaming Wars Part 2Joining the Panderverse, and the latest installment (Not Suitable for Children).

Do you still watch South Park? Are you a fan of the South Park specials on Paramount+? Would you trust Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Butters to unlock the science of weight loss? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
