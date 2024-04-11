Trey Parker and Matt Stone team with Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free for live-action comedy

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are best known for creating the animated series South Park, which they have dedicated a few decades of their lives to – but as South Park marches on into its 27th season, Parker and Stone are also taking some time to work with rapper Kendrick Lamar and filmmaker / record executive Dave Free on a live-action comedy they have set up at Paramount Pictures. Parker and Stone are producing the currently-untitled film through their company Park County while Lamar and Free do the same for pgLang, and during the Paramount panel at CinemaCon today it was announced that the film is set for a July 4, 2025 theatrical release!

While speaking at CinemaCon, Paramount CEO Brian Robbins had this to say about the project: “ I’m excited to announce that we’re going into production this summer on a musical from the creators of South Park and The Book of Mormon, Matt Stone and Trey Parker. Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free are producing for pgLand, with Matt and Trey

producing for Park County. This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read and it’s certain to create some fireworks when it hits theaters on July 4th , 2025. “

Any further details are, of course, being kept under wraps for now.

In addition to making South Park, Parker and Stone also created, as Robbins mentioned, the stage musical The Book of Mormon (with Robert Lopez). They’ve also made a few feature films: Cannibal! The Musical, Orgazmo, Team America: World Police, and South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. (Plus, they starred in David Zucker’s BASEketball.)

I don’t think I’ve watched an episode of South Park since the ’90s and I have never caught a performance of The Book of Mormon, but I have always been a big fan of Cannibal! The Musical, so I’m interested to see how Parker and Stone’s new live-action movie is going to turn out.

