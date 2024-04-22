Trey Parker and Matt Stone directed Spielberg, Stallone and Cameron in a hilarious 1995 spoof

We all know Trey Parker and Matt Stone from South Park, but what about all that came before it? Sure, some of us may have checked out Orgazmo to get an idea of what the boys were up to and maybe you even tracked down Cannibal! The Musical. But only the true die hard Parker and Stone fans have seen Your Studio and You. Styled after industrial movies of the 1950s – which would guide viewers through the process of any given corporation – Your Studio and You gives us a glimpse inside of Universal Studios…with exactly the sort of humor that fans would expect from Parker and Stone.

Released in 1995, Your Studio and You was a commissioned piece from David Zucker, who would go on to direct Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s BASEketball. Meant for internal studio use only, the 14-minute short begins by poking fun at “classic talking pictures” and “timeless masterpieces” like Howard the Duck, Ghost Dad and Major Payne, in addition to some of the studio’s other offerings, like their theme park.

It’s here that the wealth of cameos really goes into high gear, with none other than Steven Spielberg playing the skipper of the Jaws ride, practically begging riders to be terrified of the fake shark. Another great one comes from James Cameron, who is trying to maintain the grounds of the studio. Later on we even see Angela Lansbury giving the house from Psycho a fresh paint job. Oh, and who’s that? Why, that’s John Singleton on the set of his upcoming film Shut Your Honkey-Ass Mouth, Cracker Boy. Other famous faces that turn up include Michael J. Fox, Demi Moore, the Zucker brothers, Traci Lords, and Sylvester Stallone, who promotes the studio’s welcoming environment by telling viewers, “You know, it’s good to be open to new talent ‘cause that way you’re open to new talent and stuff.” Thanks, Sly!

If you’re a fan of the team of Trey Parker and Matt Stone and have yet to check out Your Studio and You, we highly recommend you take the time to do so, as it hits every intended note and sticks the landing. And if you didn’t like this news article, maybe I’ll just add a porcelain deer!

As for future projects, Trey Parker and Matt Stone will return to feature-length directing for the first time in more than 20 years with a new live-action comedy set for a 2025 release.

What did you think of Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s Your Studio and You short? Had you seen it before?