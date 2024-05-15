Back in Action: Netflix reveals first-look photos and release date for Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz action comedy

Netflix has dropped a handful of first-look photos at Back in Action, which stars Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz as Matt and Emily, two ex-CIA spies who find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown. The streaming service also revealed the release date for Back in Action, with the action comedy flick set to premiere on November 15th. You can check out the first-look photos of Back in Action below!

In addition to Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, Back in Action also stars Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, and Rylan Jackson. Seth Gordon (Baywatch) directed the movie and co-wrote the script with Brendan O’Brien.

Back in Action is Cameron Diaz’s first movie in a decade. The actress hasn’t appeared in a movie since the Annie remake in 2014 (which also starred Jamie Foxx), as she had decided to retire from the industry to focus on her family. Although there were rumblings that she might step back into retirement following this movie, she did take a role in Outcome, a black comedy starring Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill for Apple TV+.

During the final week of production on Back in Action, Jamie Foxx experienced a “medical complication” and was rushed to hospital. It’s still not exactly clear what happened, but Foxx later said he went through “hell and back” and couldn’t walk at first, needing physical therapy to recover.

After working together on Any Given Sunday and Annie, Foxx has said that he was eager to team up with Diaz once more. “ A lot of people don’t know this, but after Cameron and I did Any Given Sunday and Annie together, we became friends in real life — and I’ve been begging her to come play with me again, ” Foxx said. “ We all know there’s just something about her… ” Diaz responded, “ I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, on-screen and off. “

Back in Action will premiere on Netflix on November 15th.