Interview: Sam Taylor-Johnson and Marisa Abela Talk Amy Winehouse and Back To Black

In the early 2000’s, Amy Winehouse was a powerhouse of a new voice in music. Her impressive vocals and songs about heartbreak brought her both critical and commercial success. Sadly, this gifted artist struggled with addiction and other issues. She passed away at the very young age of 27 leaving fans a powerful legacy. The 2015 documentary Amy opened up her world in wondrous ways. And now, filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson has brought her story to the big screen with a terrific performance from Marisa Abela as Winehouse. Back to Black tells the life story of this shining star that faded much too soon.

We recently had the pleasure of sitting down opposite the very talented Sam Taylor-Johnson and Back to Black star, Ms. Abela. I’ve spoken to Sam in the past regarding the terrific Nowhere Boy, and she was lovely back then as well. The director opened up about taking on Amy’s life, and the decision to tell this story less than a decade after Ms. Winehouse’s passing. Abela discussed the challenges and the excitement of putting herself into the role. The actress also does a fantastic job of doing her own singing of all the classic tunes, such as “Back to Black,” “Rehab,” and “Valerie.”

Back To Black opens this Friday at a theatre near you.