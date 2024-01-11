Back to Black: Teaser trailer for the Amy Winehouse biopic is released

Amy Winehouse had a quick rise to fame and unfortunately, it lasted just as quickly when her addictions would get the best of her. Her talent would not go unnoticed as the singer gained a huge following, and her fans celebrate her music to this day. StudioCanal has just released the teaser trailer for the biopic about Winehouse as it chronicles her meteoric celebrity and how tumultuous it became for her. Marisa Abela, of the TV series Industry and Barbie, plays the singer. The movie comes from filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson.

According to Deadline, the biopic “charts Winehouse’s career from her years as a breakout in the London underground music scene to her rapid ascension to worldwide superstardom. Supporting Abela are BAFTA-winning actor Jack O’Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as Mitch Winehouse, Juliet Cowan as Janis Winehouse, and Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated Lesley Manville as Winehouse’s grandmother, Cynthia.”

Back to Black is written by Matt Greenhalgh, whose past credits include Nowhere Boy and Control. Giles Martin, who is known for Rocketman and the documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, has handled music production, with Nina Gold who worked on1917 and The Power of the Dog on board for casting. The film is produced by Alison Owen, of Saving Mr Banks, Me Before You and Elizabeth, and Debra Hayward, who had previously worked on Les Miserables and Bridget Jones’s Baby, of Monumental Pictures alongside Nicky Kentish-Barnes, whose credits include About Time, Everest and About A Boy. Taylor-Johnson is additionally on board as executive producer, alongside Ron Halpern and SVP Global Production Joe Naftalin who executive produce on behalf of StudioCanal.

Taylor-Johnson would glow about his lead actress, saying, “Discovering a talent like Marisa Abela is akin to finding gold dust. The moment she looked into the lens at her first audition, I knew she was the perfect actor to play Amy Winehouse. She put in an enormous amount of work, and attention to every detail and she trained daily for hours to be able to sing throughout the entire movie. She doesn’t impersonate Amy, she inhabits her.”

Back to Black is slated to release in the UK on April 12, while it is due to hit stateside on May 10 from Focus Pictures.