Atlas: Jennifer Lopez must work with AI in order to fight against an AI threat in the new trailer

The pop star tries her hand at action sci-fi in the new trailer of a soldier working with the AI in her exo suit while she’s stranded on an alien planet.

By

Science fiction not only aspires to tell stories that predict the future and the moral lessons that come from an uncertain path, but much of science fiction is also inspired by the current climate of culture. After movies like The Creator from Gareth Edwards, we may be seeing an influx of AI-related stories. The upcoming Atlas from Netflix has Jennifer Lopez fighting her own war in an exo suit that is run by an AI program that Lopez must trust in order to survive. The new trailer has now premiered online courtesy of Netflix.

The official plot synopsis from Netflix reads,
“Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.” The film sports an impressive cast to join Lopez, including Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong.

The new AI-themed sci-fi film comes from scribes Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite. Sitting in the director’s chair is Brad Peyton, who previously worked on blockbusters with Dwayne Johnson when he helmed San Andreas and Rampage. Producers on Atlas include Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment; Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures; Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Productions; and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti/Schechter Films. Samson Mücke and Michael Riley McGrath are on board as executive producers.

Atlas is set to touch down on May 24.

Atlas. (L to R) Abraham Popoola as Casca and Simu Liu as Harlan in Atlas. Cr. Ana Carballosa/Netflix ©2024
Atlas. Sterling K. Brown as Colonel Banks in Atlas. Cr. Ana Carballosa/Netflix ©2024.
Atlas. Simu Liu as Harlan in Atlas. Cr. Ana Carballosa/Netflix ©2024
Atlas. Jennifer Lopez as Atlas Shepherd. Cr. Ana Carballosa/Netflix ©2024
Source: Netflix
