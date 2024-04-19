Squid Game, Cobra Kai, Night Agent and more Netflix shows are set for the second half of 2024

While the dual union strikes of the writers and the actors postponed some projects, once the studios and unions reached an agreement, there was a lot of catch-up to play. The postponed schedules meant that this year is seeing a delay in several releases. It also looks as if some studios are going to see some releases grouped together. According to The Hollywood Reporter, popular Netflix shows that would have seen a more dispersed schedule are now bunched for later 2024.

The latter half of the year will see the continuation of Netflix’s slate of popular original programming like the anticipated new season of Squid Game, the streaming platform’s biggest series of all time. The schedule will also premiere The Night Agent as well as the final season of the popular Karate Kid sequel series, Cobra Kai. The new season of Outer Banks is also on the dock, plus Emily in Paris and Ryan Murphy’s Monsters anthology, which will have the second season focus on Lyle and Erik Menendez, the famous case of brothers who murdered their parents. Netflix will be premiering a bevy of new shows in the second half of 2024 as well. Among those are Peter Berg’s Western American Primeval, limited series Senna — about legendary Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna — and an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s novel The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.