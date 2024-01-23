Squid Game season 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2024

As Squid Game remains the most-watched TV series on Netflix, it’s no surprise that anticipation is extremely high for the new season. In a letter to shareholders, Netflix revealed that Squid Game season 2 will premiere later this year.

“Looking ahead, despite last year’s strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024, ” the letter states. “ Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like The Diplomat S2, Bridgerton S3, Squid Game S2 and Empress S2. ” The streaming service didn’t confirm an exact premiere date for Squid Game season 2, but it’s exciting to know that the games will continue this year.

The second season of Squid Game will feature Lee Jung-jae returning as Seong Gi-hu, as well as Lee Byung-hun as Hwang In-ho, the Front Man, and Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho. Netflix announced a handful of actors who would be joining the series last year, including Yim Si-wan (Unlocked), Kang Ha-neul (The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure), Park Sung-hoon (The Glory) and Yang Dong-geun (Yaksha: Ruthless Operations). Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk teased in 2022 that the new season is shaping up to be better than he expected. “ I have a set outline, ” he said. “ I have a treatment of a whole season two episode with new games and new characters. I like it. I think it’s good. It’s better than what I expected. “