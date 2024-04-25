Hayley Atwell, Jonathan Bailey, and Eddie Marsan join the cast of Netflix’s Heartstopper Season 3

Oh, Captain, my Captain! Hayley Atwell (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Captain America: The First Avenger) is joining the cast of Netflix’s Heartstopper, and she’s bringing Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Jurassic World 4, Wicked) and Eddie Marsan (21 Grams, The World’s End, Happy-Go-Lucky) along for the ride.

Heartstopper is about love, friendship, loyalty, and mental illness. It encompasses all the small stories of Nick and Charlie’s lives that make something more significant. Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) attend the same school but only meet the day they’re made to sit together. Sparks (or leaves) begin to fly, and soon, the duo falls in love and embarks on a relationship worth aspiring to. Netflix’s Heartstopper also expands the roles of Nick and Charlie’s friends, who each have challenges to overcome throughout the series.

When Hayley Atwell joins Heartstopper Season 3, she’ll play Diane, Nick’s aunt, who takes him on a summer holiday to Menorca and imparts some tough advice about his relationship with Charlie. Eddie Marsan plays Geoff, Charlie’s wise and straight-talking therapist. In Season 2, Charlie’s secrets come to light, frightening his boyfriend Nick and their tight-knit group of friends. Vowing to get help and explore his options, Charlie turns to Geoff for guidance. Finally, Jonathan Bailey makes a cameo in Season 3 as Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist and celebrity crush of Charlie.

Here’s the official description for Heartstopper Season 3:

“Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

Alice Oseman created Heartstopper with her page-turning graphic novel series and Webtoon real estate. While Olivia Coleman won’t return for Season 3, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, and Leila Khan remain cast members.

We’re massive Heartstopper fans in my house, and I can’t wait to watch Season 3! I’ve read all the books and look forward to seeing how Nick and Charlie’s relationship evolves in live-action. Netflix’s Heartstopper is one of the best page-to-screen adaptations I’ve seen, and I’m freaking out about Hayley Atwell joining the cast! LFG!