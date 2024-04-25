Hayley Atwell, Jonathan Bailey, and Eddie Marsan join the cast of Netflix’s Heartstopper Season 3

Heartstopper Season 3 adds Hayley Atwell, Jonathan Bailey, and Eddie Marsan to the cast, sending fans into a tizzy.

By

Oh, Captain, my Captain! Hayley Atwell (Mission: Impossible – Dead ReckoningCaptain America: The First Avenger) is joining the cast of Netflix’s Heartstopper, and she’s bringing Jonathan Bailey (BridgertonJurassic World 4Wicked) and Eddie Marsan (21 GramsThe World’s EndHappy-Go-Lucky) along for the ride.

Heartstopper is about love, friendship, loyalty, and mental illness. It encompasses all the small stories of Nick and Charlie’s lives that make something more significant. Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) attend the same school but only meet the day they’re made to sit together. Sparks (or leaves) begin to fly, and soon, the duo falls in love and embarks on a relationship worth aspiring to. Netflix’s Heartstopper also expands the roles of Nick and Charlie’s friends, who each have challenges to overcome throughout the series.

When Hayley Atwell joins Heartstopper Season 3, she’ll play Diane, Nick’s aunt, who takes him on a summer holiday to Menorca and imparts some tough advice about his relationship with Charlie. Eddie Marsan plays Geoff, Charlie’s wise and straight-talking therapist. In Season 2, Charlie’s secrets come to light, frightening his boyfriend Nick and their tight-knit group of friends. Vowing to get help and explore his options, Charlie turns to Geoff for guidance. Finally, Jonathan Bailey makes a cameo in Season 3 as Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist and celebrity crush of Charlie.

Here’s the official description for Heartstopper Season 3:

“Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

Alice Oseman created Heartstopper with her page-turning graphic novel series and Webtoon real estate. While Olivia Coleman won’t return for Season 3, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, and Leila Khan remain cast members.

We’re massive Heartstopper fans in my house, and I can’t wait to watch Season 3! I’ve read all the books and look forward to seeing how Nick and Charlie’s relationship evolves in live-action. Netflix’s Heartstopper is one of the best page-to-screen adaptations I’ve seen, and I’m freaking out about Hayley Atwell joining the cast! LFG!

Source: Variety
Tags: , , , ,
icon More TV News
Simpsons Larry
The Simpsons kills off longtime barfly Larry
Hayley Atwell, Jonathan Bailey, and Eddie Marsan join the cast of Netflix’s Heartstopper Season 3
Jake Gyllenhaal’s Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent by David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams moves up its premiere date
Family Guy, cancelled
The mother of one Family Guy star hates the series so much she even tried to get it cancelled
View All

About the Author

8264 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Heartstopper News

Latest TV News

TV Reviews

The Veil TV Review

Elisabeth Moss once again steals the show as a spy on a mission in this limited series from Peaky Binders creator Steven Knight.

Load more articles