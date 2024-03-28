Heartstopper: Olivia Colman won’t be back for season 3 of the Netflix series

Just last week, Netflix announced that Heartstopper season 3 will premiere in October, but unfortunately, the great Olivia Colman won’t be returning.

“ I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that, ” Olivia Colman told Forbes about Heartstopper season 3. “ I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of. ” Colman played Sarah Nelson in the series, the mother of the main character Nick (Kit Connor). Should there be a fourth season, Colman would love to return, provided more scheduling difficulties don’t get in the way.

Heartstopper series creator Alice Oseman took to Instagram to explain that they “ tried absolutely everything we could ” to get Colman back but that it “ wasn’t meant to be, and that’s just the way the TV world works sometimes. ” It remains to be seen how Colman’s absence will change the story in season 3. “ Nick’s story from the comics is still there, still infinitely important to me, and Sarah’s role as emotional support for Nick will shift to other characters in the story for now, ” Oseman said. “ If we get a season four, I would love for Olivia to be a part of it again! ” I haven’t watched the series for myself, but judging by fan reaction, Colman’s character was much-loved and will surely be missed.

Here’s the official logline for Heartstopper season 3: “ Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan. “

Heartstopper has proven to be an extremely popular series for Netflix, receiving acclaim from fans and critics alike. The streaming service gave it a two-season renewal just a month after its premiere.