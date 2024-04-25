The Simpsons kills off longtime barfly Larry

Larry Dalrymple, a Moe’s Tavern regular who made his first appearance in episode one of The Simpsons, has been killed off.

Larry Dalrymple, the unassuming barfly and staple of Moe’s Tavern on The Simpsons, was killed off on Sunday’s episode. Barely ever uttering a word – and certainly never having a catchphrase – Larry was a minor player on The Simpsons but no doubt a familiar face, as much of a presence in the tavern as the owner himself.

Larry’s last appearance on The Simpsons was season 35’s “Cremains of the Day”, while his first was all the way back on the debut episode, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire.” Yes, that’s how long Larry has been part of the show. According to one Simpsons wiki, he appeared in more than 100 episodes. That’s not a huge number in the scheme of things – The Simpsons is well over 750 at this point – but that you can picture him (probably on his barstool) really says something about the minor impact he had.

Considering Springfield has a population that has been pegged as high as 60,000 residents (mostly yellow), it’s really quite surprising that so few have passed away. Of course, that’s television and cartoon logic at play, but still…The earliest impactful death on The Simpsons (outside of Snowball I) was jazz genius Bleeding Gums Murphy in season six, although he had far fewer episodes than Larry. There, too, was Maude Flanders, who was hit by a t-shirt cannon in season 11’s “Alone Again, Natura-Diddily.” Edna Krabappel – who was written off in season 25’s “The Man Who Grew Too Much” – would die offscreen, having been retired after voice actress Marcia Wallace passed away in 2013.

No official cause of Larry’s death was given on The Simpsons, and his demise was only discovered after Moe repeatedly jabbed him in the eye with a mop. Larry’s death is the central plotline of “Cremains of the Day”, with his urn making one final trip to Moe’s Tavern. Considering Larry’s life is such a mystery, it might be safe to assume that he was survived only by Sam, another patron from day one.

The Simpsons will return on May 5th, with no end in sight for the sitcom.

RIP Larry Dalrymple. We drink a Duff in your memory.