Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Fargo, Fight Club, The Iron Giant, Jaws, Raging Bull, Thor

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Fargo by Chris Ayers
Fight Club by Josh Beamish
Homer Simpson by Derek Ring
The Iron Giant by Arashi. C
Jaws by John Hammond
Raging Bull by Dakota Randall
The Shining by Roman Stevens
Tank Girl by Loopydave
Thor by Mohamed Said
White Power Ranger by Jorcerca
