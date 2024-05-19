What it would take to make a Simpsons Movie sequel

Just when you got the Spider-Pig song out of your head comes word that another Simpsons movie could be greenlit…if the circumstances are just right. But The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean says the existence of a sequel actually has nothing to do with the record-setting sitcom itself but rather another property altogether.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Al Jean said that a Simpsons Movie sequel more centers around how well animated movies can still do at the box office. “I think it’s a bigger issue than The Simpsons. On several levels, we’re really hoping for Inside Out 2 to do great this summer. I want to see the animation business completely returned to what it was before the pandemic.” (A sequel was actually formally discussed prior to the pandemic.) “And then, I think if that was the case, it would make sense to do The Simpsons theatrically.” To back up Jean’s concerns, only two movies post-2020 are in the top 25 worldwide for animated movies.

But let’s not forget that we are in the age of streaming. So even if Inside Out 2 doesn’t pull in numbers that near the original’s $850 million worldwide, there can still be a place for a sequel to The Simpsons Movie, even if it’s not ideal. “We are, with the shorts and other things, streaming on Disney+, so I love seeing animated movies in theaters. I loved The Boy and the Heron that just won the Oscar, I’ll always go see the Miyazaki movies that come out. So, I really am all for animation being fully theatrical, so I hope that’s where it goes.”

While no official discussions have taken place regarding a sequel to The Simpsons Movie as of late, no doubt the fanbase is strong enough to warrant one. Now in its 35th season, the show may not be even close to its prime (then again, it wasn’t when the first movie came out in 2007, either…) and it may have gone through some significant changes but it remains insanely popular, especially now that it’s under the Disney umbrella. Their most recent Disney+ short, May the 12th Be with You, came out over the weekend to honor both Star Wars Day and Mother’s Day.

Would you like to see a sequel to The Simpsons Movie or are the series’ episodes and shorts enough for you? Give us your thoughts!