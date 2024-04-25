Mayor of Kingstown: Jeremy Renner welcomes new residents of Kingstown in the new season 3 trailer

“Welcome to Kingstown,” Jeremy Renner’s Mike McLusky says in a cool manner just after a clip of him throwing someone off a roof. No pussyfooting around it, the new trailer of the successful Paramount+ series premieres (courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter) declaring that “He’s back in business.” Fans and well-wishers of Jeremy Renner may have been following his updates on his health recovery since his horrific 2023 snow plow accident. It almost seems like he hasn’t missed a beat as Renner makes his acting debut since the incident for season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown. The actor would even convey his nervousness upon returning to work in social media posts earlier this year, “Day one on set … nervous today. Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans.“

The official synopsis of season 3 from Paramount+ reads,

“A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.”

Renner is joined this season by Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Michael Beach.

The series star had also opened up to The Hollywood Reporter as he prepared his comeback after his accident, saying, “There’s a wonderful gift in that, if you can hang on that superpower of [realizing] what has real value in our lives.” Renner mentioned his focus was on season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown, but he wouldn’t rule out further Marvel projects in the future. “All I can focus on is this. Doing television is quite arduous. It’s long hours and a lot of heavy lifting. So I’m just focusing on this right now and will see how I come out at the end of it. Because my number one priority still is my recovery and strengthening and just getting better, internally and externally, every day. And it has to be, to be able to go to work and participate in life in the world again. I’m allowing my body always to dictate what I can and cannot do in my life.”

The third season is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, June 2 in the U.S. and Canada before expanding out in international markets the next day.