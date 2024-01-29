Mayor of Kingstown: Jeremy Renner speaks about his uncertainty when returning to film season 3

Jeremy Renner has been out of commission for a year since having his unfortunate snow plow accident. Much of his past year was spent rehabilitating his body after suffering blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones. However, even with his recovery putting a pause on the actual filming of projects, Renner would still have a couple of TV works set to make their debut during the year. Season 2 of his hit Paramount+ show, Mayor of Kingstown, would premiere along with his Disney+ series, Rennervations, which saw the actor reimagine large decommissioned vehicles into “mind-blowing creations” that serve kids in communities worldwide.

Renner had recently returned to start shooting season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown, and the Avengers star would admit his nervousness to being back at work after the hiatus. He would commemorate the occasion with an Instagram post that featured him on set with the caption, “Day one on set … nervous today. Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans.“ Additionally, according to The Hollywood Reporter, he would tell People very bluntly, “I don’t know if I’m looking forward to it. I try to just do everything kind of step by step here. That’s one foot in front of the other. Then you’re walking.”

Despite his natural apprehension, Renner would add that once he’s in the groove of things, everything just comes together again. He continues, “I think I’m excited when I’m there and I get in a rhythm there. I’m excited about the character and, of course, all the people involved and all that in the storyline, but for me, I’m just tentative of confidence in work.”