Mayor of Kingstown: Jeremy Renner is back at work as season 3 starts shooting

Jeremy Renner is back at work as production on Mayor of Kingstown season 3 has officially begun in Pittsburgh.

Jeremy Renner is back in action as he has officially returned to work on Mayor of Kingstown, which began filming season 3 today.

Day one on set … nervous today,” Renner wrote on Instagram. “Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans.

Jeremy Renner stars in Mayor of Kingstown as Mike McLusky, and the fact that he’s returning for season 3 is something of a miracle. In January 2023, Renner was involved in a horrific accident in which he suffered blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones after being hit and run over by a snowplow on his property. He spent weeks in intensive care before returning home to continue his recovery. Renner has shared much of his rehab on social media, updating his fans and followers about his condition. He also made appearances on the Jimmy Kimmel Show and had an interview with Diane Sawyer to recount his incident.

In addition to Jeremy Renner, the cast of Mayor of Kingstown also includes Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. One person who won’t be back for the third season is Dianne Wiest, who played Mariam McLusky, the matriarch of the McLusky family. The report from last year stated that there had been rumblings that Wiest might be leaving the series for several months, with her exit said to be “story-driven.” I haven’t watched the series for myself, but those who do likely know how Wiest will be written out, given the events of the season 2 finale.

It’s amazing to see Jeremy Renner back at work, especially considering everything that’s happened. Take it easy, man!

Mayor of Kingstown, season 3, Jeremy Renner
