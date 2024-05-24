Jeremy Renner on Mayor of Kingstown return: “Do I want to go tell fictional stories? I’m worried about real life”

Jeremy Renner on returning to Mayor of Kingstown during his recovery: “Do I want to go tell fictional stories? I’m worried about real life.”

By
Mayor of Kingstown, Jeremy Renner

After Jeremy Renner was involved in a horrific accident in January 2023, many doubted that the actor would recover, let alone be able to return to work on his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown. Renner had suffered blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones after being hit and run over by a snowplow on his property. He told Good Morning America that he was too “worried about real life” to think about working on the series but explained that there was a “perspective I had to shift” to make it happen.

I had to cross the threshold of, ‘Do I want to go tell fictional stories?’ I’m worried about real life — putting a foot in front of another to walk,” Renner said. “I think what happened is we just switched the thinking of the whole thing. I didn’t go to Pittsburgh to film Mayor of Kingstown, I went to go in my recovery and then Kingstown was kind of on the side.

Related
Mayor of Kingstown: Jeremy Renner welcomes new residents of Kingstown in the new season 3 trailer

Renner added that the third season of Mayor of Kingstown will have “more emotional, intimate” moments that offer the actor a “reprieve” from the intensity of past seasons. “There’s more sentiment to it, because I think I sort of had to bring it in a little bit, just because of where I was at in my life,” Renner explained. “Mike McLusky is still pretty aggro, but I think he’s a little softer as well, just sort of ’cause I had to play him.” The actor did admit that he had to change his approach to the series. “My mind thinks I’m like, perfect. My body is saying, ‘Dude, you’re a hot mess! Chill out, pump the breaks, man!’,” Renner said. “But again, nothing is wrong with my brain, even though it got crushed.

The official synopsis for the third season of Mayor of Kingstown: “A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.” The new season will debut on Paramount+ on June 2nd.

Source: People, Good Morning America
Tags: , ,
icon More TV News
Mayor of Kingstown, Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner on Mayor of Kingstown return: “Do I want to go tell fictional stories? I’m worried about real life”
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, George R.R. Martin
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: George R.R. Martin promises a much different tone for the Game of Thrones spinoff
Sicario 3, Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin isn’t buying actors who choose to act difficult for their art
Jeffrey Wright has joined The Last of Us season 2 to play Isaac, the same character he voiced for the video game The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us season 2 adds Jeffrey Wright as Isaac
View All

About the Author

9784 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Mayor of Kingstown News

Latest TV News

Load more articles