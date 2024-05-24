Jeremy Renner on Mayor of Kingstown return: “Do I want to go tell fictional stories? I’m worried about real life”

After Jeremy Renner was involved in a horrific accident in January 2023, many doubted that the actor would recover, let alone be able to return to work on his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown. Renner had suffered blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones after being hit and run over by a snowplow on his property. He told Good Morning America that he was too “ worried about real life ” to think about working on the series but explained that there was a “ perspective I had to shift ” to make it happen.

“ I had to cross the threshold of, ‘Do I want to go tell fictional stories?’ I’m worried about real life — putting a foot in front of another to walk, ” Renner said. “ I think what happened is we just switched the thinking of the whole thing. I didn’t go to Pittsburgh to film Mayor of Kingstown, I went to go in my recovery and then Kingstown was kind of on the side. “

Renner added that the third season of Mayor of Kingstown will have “ more emotional, intimate ” moments that offer the actor a “ reprieve ” from the intensity of past seasons. “ There’s more sentiment to it, because I think I sort of had to bring it in a little bit, just because of where I was at in my life, ” Renner explained. “ Mike McLusky is still pretty aggro, but I think he’s a little softer as well, just sort of ’cause I had to play him. ” The actor did admit that he had to change his approach to the series. “ My mind thinks I’m like, perfect. My body is saying, ‘Dude, you’re a hot mess! Chill out, pump the breaks, man!’, ” Renner said. “ But again, nothing is wrong with my brain, even though it got crushed. “