Netflix has released a preview of their 2024 TV slate, including Squid Game season 2

Netflix has just revealed the upcoming slate of TV and film content that viewers will be able to see this year on the streaming service.

Netflix is having a big day with their 2024 release announcements. Their series and film preview video has dropped and feature the upcoming slate of content for the year, which includes films like Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scargiver, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and Back in Action. Netflix’s bread and butter has been their TV shows that are made for binge watching and below is a list of just some of the many upcoming series premiering this year. For the complete list of the full slate, visit Netflix’s Tudum website HERE.

Squid Game: Season 2

LOGLINE: Squid Game tells the story of a group of desperate contestants who risk their lives to become the final winner in a mysterious extreme survival game with a 45.6 billion won cash prize. After its premiere in 2021, the series quickly became a global phenomenon and one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever. The highly anticipated second season will follow Gi-hun as he abandons his plans to go to the US and starts a chase with a motive.

CAST: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri, and Won Ji-an, Gong Yoo (special appearance)

DIRECTOR: Hwang Dong-hyuk

3 Body Problem – streams March 21

LOGLINE: A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

CAST: Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, and Jonathan Pryce

CREATORS: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Alexander Woo

American Primeval

LOGLINE: American Primeval is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions, and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world — for a land they truly believe is their destiny. The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a lawless and untamed wilderness.

CAST: Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, and Dane DeHaan

CREATOR: Mark L. Smith

Avatar: The Last Airbender – streams February 22

LOGLINE: A live-action reimagining of the beloved animated series following Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.

CAST: Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Ken Leung, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Daniel Dae Kim

SHOWRUNNER: Albert Kim

Black Doves

LOGLINE: Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, Black Doves is a sharp, action-filled, and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice. The series follows Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a quick-witted, down-to-earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organization she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend, Sam Young (Ben Whishaw), to keep her safe.

CAST: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, and Andrew Koji

CREATOR: Joe Barton (Giri/Haji)

Bridgerton: Season 3 – streams Part 1: May 16; Part 2: June 13

LOGLINE: From Shondaland and new showrunner Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

CAST: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Lorraine Ashbourne, Hannah Dodd, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jessica Madsen, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Daniel Francis, Joanna Bobin, Dominic Coleman, Hannah New, and Julie Andrews

SHOWRUNNER: Jess Brownell

Cobra Kai: Season 6

LOGLINE: Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The first five seasons are now streaming with the series set to return for a sixth and final season.

CAST: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg for Counterbalance Entertainment; Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett for Westbrook Entertainment; Susan Ekins, Ralph Macchio, and William Zabka in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Eric

LOGLINE: Set in 1980s New York, Eric is a new emotional thriller from Abi Morgan following the desperate search of a father when his 9-year-old son disappears one morning on the way to school. Vincent, one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show Good Day Sunshine, struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile. Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, Eric, convinced that if he can get Eric on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent’s progressively destructive behavior alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home.

CAST: Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann, and McKinley Belcher III

CREATOR: Abi Morgan

Senna

LOGLINE: Over the course of six episodes, Senna will, for the first time, depict Ayrton Senna’s journey of overcoming obstacles, ups and downs, joys, and sorrows, exploring his personality and personal relationships. The starting point will be the beginning of the three-time Formula 1 champion’s racing career when he moved to England to compete in Formula Ford, all the way to the tragic accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix.

CAST: Gabriel Leone, Matt Mella, Susana Ribeiro, Julia Foti, Marco Ricca, Camila Márdila, Gabriel Louchard, Christian Malheiros, Hugo Bonemer, Alice Wegmann, and Pâmela Tomé

DIRECTOR: Vicente Amorim

Ripley – streams April 4

LOGLINE: Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a grifter scraping by in early ’60s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder. The drama series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels.

CAST: Andrew Scott plays Tom Ripley. Dakota Fanning plays Marge Sherwood. Johnny Flynn plays Dickie Greenleaf. Additional cast include: Eliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, and Margherita Buy with John Malkovich, Kenneth Lonergan, and Ann Cusack

DIRECTOR & WRITER: Steve Zailiian