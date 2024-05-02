Cobra Kai season 6: Netflix announces premiere dates for 15 episode, 3 part conclusion to the series

Production on the sixth and final season of the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai , a continuation of the Karate Kid film franchise, was delayed several months due to the writers and actors strikes last year – but the extended wait is going to be worth it, because Netflix has just announced that the show is wrapping up with a 15 episode season (previous seasons consisted of 10 episodes), and they’re splitting the episodes up to make it a three part event! As they put it, “ The end of a legacy… deserves a GRAND FINALE. ” They’ve also revealed premiere dates: Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1 premieres July 18, 2024. Part 2 premieres November 28, 2024. The Finale Event comes in 2025.

I’m hyped to finally have premiere dates for most of the episodes, because this show has become one of my all-time favorites over the course of the previous five seasons. I grew up on the Karate Kid movies and always enjoyed them, but Cobra Kai has even managed to increase my appreciation for the movies it follows.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka star as their Karate Kid characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, and they’re joined in the cast by Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, and Griffin Santopietro. Martin Kove reprises the role of John Kreese from the films, with Thomas Ian Griffith as The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver and Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi from The Karate Kid Part II. As of seasons 5 and 6, Alicia Hannah-Kim plays the villainous sensei Kim Da-Eun, and we’ve heard that C.S. Lee (Dexter) will be playing her grandfather Master Kim Sun-Young, who taught the type of karate used by the students at the Cobra Kai dojo, in season 6.

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai started out thirty four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, when a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence sought redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso . A lot has happened, and a lot has changed, since that happened. Cobra Kai season 6 has the following synopsis: Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

Are you excited to hear that Cobra Kai season 6 is a 15 episode, three part event, and that the premiere date for the first batch of episodes is just two months away? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Khalil Everage as Chris, Nathaniel Oh as Nate, Griffin Santopeitro as Anthony Larusso, Owen Morgan as Bert, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Aedin Mincks as Mitch, Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Jacob Bertrand as Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Peyton List as Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri, Jacob Bertrand as Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda Larusso in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Rose Bianco as Rosa in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun, Martin Kove as John Kreese in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Okea Eme-Akwari as Shawn, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024