Cobra Kai sweeps the leg of other series to claim the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 with 14.8M views

Cobra Kai is going out with a bang as the first half of The Karate Kid sequel’s final season climbs the Netflix TV charts to claim the top spot. The first five episodes of the anticipated sixth season debuted on the streamer on July 18, immediately claiming the crown with tons of viewers returning for more martial arts drama. The opening gambit for Cobra Kai Season 6 hit hard and fast with 14.8 million views in its first four days on the Netflix Top 10 for July 15-21, and another five episodes will launch on November 15. A final presentation of the series will be unleashed sometime in 2025, with whispers of other Cobra Kai projects in development.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 buried an ax in the second spot with 6.4 million views, while the Simone Biles Rising documentary flawlessly landed in the third position with 4.7 million views. With the Paris Olympics beginning next week, people will surely add to the doc’s numbers as they pre-game for the big event. Homicide: Los Angeles arrives on the chart in fourth place with 4.3 million views, while Supacell: Season 1 is still going strong in fifth with 4.2 million views.

Find Me Falling, starring Harry Connick Jr., nabbed the top spot with 14.4M views on the film side of the spectrum. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F continues to do the Neutron Dance in fourth place with 8.3 million views, while A Family Affair, starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron, landed in fifth with 5.5 million views. Hillbilly Elegy sits in the eighth slot with 4.8 million after news that writer JD Vance is former President Trump’s pick for VP in the 2024 election cycle.

In Cobra Kai Season 6, Daniel and Johnny continue to sort out their differences as they struggle to balance their martial arts styles. As students look on in disbelief, old rivalries resurface as a war for understanding and raging hormones spiral out of control. With John Kreese out of prison and training a lethal crop of fighters, the Valley falls under attack as the results of the Sekai Taikai – the world karate championships – decide far more than who takes home the trophy.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka star as their Karate Kid characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively, and they’re joined in the cast by Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, and Griffin Santopietro. Martin Kove reprises the role of John Kreese from the film, with Thomas Ian Griffith as The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver and Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi from The Karate Kid Part II. As of seasons 5 and 6, Alicia Hannah-Kim plays the villainous sensei Kim Da-Eun, with C.S. Lee (Dexter) playing her grandfather, Master Kim Sun-Young, who taught the type of karate used by the students at the Cobra Kai dojo, in Season 6.

Are you watching Cobra Kai Season 6? I’m on the fifth episode right now, and boy, oh, boy, the drama! Choosing who participates in the Sekai Taikai is a complex process, and the monsters of jealousy and past rivalries are reemerging from the shadows. Buckle up, friends. It’s going to get heated.