Jake Gyllenhaal paints an idyllic picture of adultery in an intense-looking teaser trailer for the Presumed Innocent series

In Apple’s Presumed Innocent teaser trailer, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Rusty Sabich paints with a broad brush, making adultery sound like a fairytale in which the wolf wins, and love conquers all. Anyone who discovers their spouse leading a double life will tell you differently, and Rusty’s about to find out what it feels like when the wool gets pulled over his eyes. Today, Apple TV+ dropped a steamy and intense-looking teaser for Presumed Innocent, the limited series coming to the streaming service courtesy of David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams.

Here’s the official synopsis for Presumed Innocent:

“Gyllenhaal is set to star as Rusty Sabich, a prosecutor whose world is upended when a close colleague is murdered — and the evidence begins to point to Rusty himself. The role would be his first ongoing part in a TV series. Presumed Innocent was previously adapted for a 1990 feature film that starred Harrison Ford as Sabich, along with Bonnie Bedelia and Raul Julia. Kelley’s version will be a reimagining of Turow’s novel that will explore, per the show’s logline, ‘obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.”

“Love isn’t what people tell you that it is,” Gyllenhaal’s Rusty says in the Presumed Innocent teaser trailer. “In my experience, it’s just something that grows until one day you just find yourself needing someone.” As the footage plays, visions of Rusty canoodling with his mistress reflect a saucy dalliance that quickly spirals out of control, bordering on obsession. Rusty’s reality cracks as the wheel turns, resulting in defiance, destabilization, and death.

Inspired by the Alan J. Pakula-directed thriller of the same name, the original film starred Harrison Ford, Raul Julia, and Greta Scacchi. The newest version of Presumed Innocent hails from David E. Kelley (The Lincoln Lawyer, Big Shot, Goliath) and J.J. Abrams (Lost, Super 8, Star Trek), with Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga commanding the drama.

Presumed Innocent revolves around a vicious murder that sends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office reeling when one of their representatives becomes a suspect in the crime. Kelley’s version is said to investigate themes of obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love as the accused fights to keep aspects of their life from falling apart.

Jake Gyllenhaal plays Rusty Sabich in the new series, the role previously played by Harrison Ford in the 1990 thriller. Ruth Negga will play Barbara Sabich, an artist, gallerist, mother, and wife whose life is upended when her husband, Rusty, is accused of murdering his mistress. Throughout the ordeal, Barbara wrestles with the fallout of her husband’s misdeeds, striving to keep her family close and heal her broken heart.

Kelley, an actual attorney, wrote the series and serves as an executive producer and showrunner. Additionally, Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich are executive producers for Bad Robot. Matthew Tinker executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions, with Gyllenhaal, Dustin Thomason, and Sharr White executive producing. Turow and Miki Johnson co-executive produce. Finally, Anne Sewitsky is directing and executive producing the first two episodes.

Presumed Innocent comes to order on Apple TV+ on June 12.