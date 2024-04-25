Jake Gyllenhaal’s Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent by David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams moves up its premiere date

Order in the court! The Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga, will arrive on the streaming platform earlier than anticipated. Previously scheduled for its premiere on June 14, the courtroom thriller comes to Apple TV+ on June 12. Inspired by the Alan J. Pakula-directed thriller of the same name, the original film starred Harrison Ford, Raul Julia, and Greta Scacchi. The newest version of Presumed Innocent hails from David E. Kelley (The Lincoln Lawyer, Big Shot, Goliath) and J.J. Abrams (Lost, Super 8, Star Trek), with Gyllenhaal and Negga commanding the drama.

Presumed Innocent revolves around a vicious murder that sends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office reeling when one of their representatives becomes a suspect in the crime. Kelley’s version is said to investigate themes of obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love as the accused fights to keep aspects of their life from falling apart.

Jake Gyllenhaal plays Rusty Sabich in the new series, the role previously played by Harrison Ford in the 1990 thriller. Negga will play Barbara Sabich, an artist, gallerist, mother, and wife whose life is upended when her husband, Rusty, is accused of murdering his mistress. Throughout the ordeal, Barbara wrestles with the fallout of her husband’s misdeeds, striving to keep her family close and heal her broken heart.

Kelley, who is an actual attorney, wrote the series. He also serves as an executive producer and showrunner. Additionally, Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich are executive producers for Bad Robot. Matthew Tinker executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions with Gyllenhaal, Dustin Thomason, and Sharr White executive producing. Turow and Miki Johnson co-executive produce. Finally, Anne Sewitsky is directing and executive producing the first two episodes.

Here’s the official synopsis for Presumed Innocent:

“Gyllenhaal is set to star as Rusty Sabich, a prosecutor whose world is upended when a close colleague is murdered — and the evidence begins to point to Rusty himself. The role would be his first ongoing part in a TV series. Presumed Innocent was previously adapted for a 1990 feature film that starred Harrison Ford as Sabich, along with Bonnie Bedelia and Raul Julia. Kelley’s version will be a ‘reimagining’ of Turow’s novel that will explore, per the show’s logline, ‘obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.'”

Presumed Innocent will now premiere on Apple TV+ on June 12.