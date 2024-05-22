Presumed Innocent: Jake Gyllenhaal professes that he is not a killer in the new trailer

In the remake of the Harrison Ford film, Jake Gyllenhaal desperately tries to prove his innocence in the face of all the evidence.

Apple TV+ has now released the new tense trailer for Presumed Innocent, the limited series coming to the streaming service courtesy of David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams. The legal drama has Jake Gyllenhaal in for the fight of his life as he defends himself from allegations of murdering a peer with whom he shared a complicated entanglement. It doesn’t look good for Gyllenhaal’s character, as a plethora of evidence is working against him, and he can only continually profess his innocence.

The official synopsis reads,

“Gyllenhaal is set to star as Rusty Sabich, a prosecutor whose world is upended when a close colleague is murdered — and the evidence begins to point to Rusty himself. The role would be his first ongoing part in a TV series. Presumed Innocent was previously adapted for a 1990 feature film that starred Harrison Ford as Sabich, along with Bonnie Bedelia and Raul Julia. Kelley’s version will be a reimagining of Turow’s novel that will explore, per the show’s logline, ‘obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.”

Inspired by the Alan J. Pakula-directed thriller of the same name, the original film starred Harrison Ford, Raul Julia, and Greta Scacchi. The newest version of Presumed Innocent comes from primetime TV veterans David E. Kelley (The Lincoln Lawyer, Big Shot, Goliath) and J.J. Abrams (Lost, Super 8, Star Trek). Presumed Innocent revolves around a vicious murder that sends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office reeling when one of their representatives becomes a suspect in the crime. Kelley’s version is said to investigate themes of obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love as the accused fights to keep aspects of their life from falling apart.

Jake Gyllenhaal plays Rusty Sabich in the new series, the role previously played by Harrison Ford in the 1990 thriller. Ruth Negga will play Barbara Sabich, an artist, gallerist, mother, and wife whose life is upended when her husband, Rusty, is accused of murdering his mistress. Throughout the ordeal, Barbara wrestles with the fallout of her husband’s misdeeds, striving to keep her family close and heal her broken heart.

Kelley, who was an actual attorney, wrote the series and serves as an executive producer and showrunner. Additionally, Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich are executive producers for Bad Robot. Matthew Tinker executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions, with Gyllenhaal, Dustin Thomason, and Sharr White executive producing. Turow and Miki Johnson co-executive produce. Finally, Anne Sewitsky is directing and executive producing the first two episodes.

Presumed Innocent is scheduled to reside on Apple TV+ on June 12.