Apple TV+ 2024 Preview includes sneak peeks at Presumed Innocent, Sugar, and more

After a turbulent year in the entertainment industry, Apple TV+ emerges from the strikes and uncertainty with a star-studded lineup of original and returning series for 2024! Today at the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ shared a glimpse at new, original stories and returning hit series that will premiere globally in spring/summer 2024, including Presumed Innocent, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, and Sugar, the eight-episode drama starring Colin Farrell.

Coming up this year, Apple TV+ will expand its award-winning slate of originals with highly anticipated new series including “The New Look,” “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” “Constellation,” “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,” “Manhunt,” “Palm Royale,” “Sugar,” “Franklin,” “Dark Matter,” “Presumed Innocent,” “Land of Women” and more.

Additionally, fans can look forward to new seasons of widely celebrated titles such as “Loot,” “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,” “The Big Door Prize,” “Acapulco,” “Trying” and even more beloved originals from Peanuts for the whole family to enjoy.

“Today, we are elated to be unveiling so many brilliant new stories and characters for audiences to fall in love with in 2024,” said Matt Cherniss, head of domestic programming at Apple TV+. “These compelling series all reflect Apple’s dedication to crafting stories that not only entertain but reflect the richness of our shared human experience, foster a sense of understanding and spark cultural conversations around the world. We can’t wait for everyone to experience what we have in store.”

Here’s a few highlights from Apple’s presentation for content coming to the platform in 2024:

“Presumed Innocen t”

Premiere date: Friday, June 14

Presumed Innocent is a new eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, hailing from David E. Kelley and executive producer J.J. Abrams, and is based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow. The new thriller will make its global debut on Apple TV+, premiering the first two episodes on Friday, June 14, followed by a new episode every Friday through July 26.

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together. The star-studded ensemble cast of the new thriller also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve.

The series hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Bad Robot is under an overall deal. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White and Gyllenhaal also serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson will serve as co-executive producers. Anne Sewitsky serves as executive producer and directs the first two episodes and episode eight. Emmy Award-winning director Greg Yaitanes is an executive producer and directs episodes three through seven.

“Sugar”

Premiere date: Friday, April 5

A new eight-episode drama starring Colin Farrell will debut globally with the first three episodes on Friday, April 5, 2024, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday. “Sugar” is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story.

Academy Award-nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.

The series also stars Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez.

Sugar is created by Mark Protosevich who also executive produces. Audrey Chon and Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films, marking their second series with Apple TV+ under Kinberg’s overall deal, following “Invasion.” Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. The series was directed by Fernando Meirelles, who also executive produces, and Adam Arkin.

“Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin”

Premiere date: Friday, February 16

The origin story for one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters, Franklin, follows how he approaches making new friends. Franklin’s family is always on the move with his dad’s military job, and everywhere he goes Franklin finds support in a notebook filled with his grandfather’s advice on friendship. But when Franklin tries his usual strategies with the Peanuts gang, he has trouble fitting in. That’s until he learns about the neighbourhood Soap Box Derby race – according to his grandfather, everyone loves a winner! He’s sure that winning the race will also mean winning over some new friends. All he needs is a partner, which he finds in Charlie Brown. Franklin and Charlie Brown work together to build a car and in the process become good buddies. But as the race nears, the pressure mounts – can their car and their newfound friendship make it to the finish line?

“Constellation”

Premiere date: Wednesday, February 21

A new, eight-part conspiracy-based psychological thriller starring Noomi Rapace and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks that will premiere globally on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 with the first three episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Wednesday through March 27 on Apple TV+.

Created and written by Peter Harness, “Constellation” stars Rapace as Jo – an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space – only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost. The series also stars James D’Arcy, Julian Looman, Will Catlett, Barbara Sukowa, and introduces Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice.

“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” – Season Two

Premiere date: Friday, March 8

After confronting some of his long-held fears in season one, Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy steps out of his comfort zone once again. This time, he’s embarking on a ‘must do’ journey for any respectable globetrotter – a grand tour of Europe. The seven-part second season of the acclaimed country-hopping travel series follows Levy as he makes his way from the very north of the continent to the very south. Along the way, he unearths stunning hidden local gems, discovers his family tree and attempts to broaden his taste buds while experiencing the region’s most unique destinations along the way. Join him as he goes on the trip of a lifetime he never knew he needed.

This season, Levy ventures even further off the beaten path, inspired to experience local practices and global escapades with friends both new and old, including preparing for Midsummer in Swedish tradition with a moose tracking adventure, visiting for the first time the land of his mother’s childhood – Scotland, dining with a luminary and taking a bite out of French cuisine in Saint-Tropez, embracing wellness with a ‘hay bath’ under German thatched roofs on the island of Sylt, voyaging on a Greek fishing expedition around Milos, learning medieval customs and harvesting grapes in Italy and playing soccer with a Spanish international player in Seville, Spain.

“Palm Royale”

Premiere date: Wednesday, March 20

“Palm Royale” is the highly anticipated Palm Beach-set series starring and executive produced by Emmy and Academy Award nominee Kristen Wiig, who leads a renowned ensemble cast that includes Oscar and Emmy winners Laura Dern and Allison Janney, alongside Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber. With extra special guest star turns by the legendary Bruce Dern and the iconic, multiple-award winning Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale” makes its global debut on Apple TV+, premiering the first three episodes on March 20, 2024 followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 8.

“Palm Royale” is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavours to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

Loosely based on the novel “Mr. and Mrs. American Pie” by Juliet McDaniel and produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios, “Palm Royale” is written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company, executive produced by Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Kristen Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films, Sharr White, Sheri Holman and Boat Rocker. The series is directed by Taylor, Sylvia, Claire Scanlon and Stephanie Laing.

“Loot” – Season Two

Premiere date: Wednesday, April 3

Season two of “Loot,” the laugh out loud comedy starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph, will premiere on Wednesday, April 3 on Apple TV+. Starring Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster, “Loot” season two will debut with two episodes followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 29. Apple is excited to share first look images from the upcoming season today.

“Loot” returns for season two a year after Molly Wells’ (Maya Rudolph) very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), where we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with any new men. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly’s trusty assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) remains by her side, diligently catering to her every whim…and occasionally feeding her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.

Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jae Rodriquez), the no-nonsense executive director of the foundation, continues to run the Wells Foundation with compassionate efficiency, but her all-business ethos is thrown for a loop when she meets Molly’s charismatic architect friend Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). The bromance between Howard (Ron Funches) and Nicholas also continues to flourish as they support each other in their endeavours both inside and outside the workplace. Meanwhile Arthur (Nat Faxon) has moved past his feelings for Molly and announced he has a new devil-may-care attitude on life, a change encapsulated by a very very lame leather bracelet. The Wells Foundation team, including Rhonda (Meagen Fay) and Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), must pull together as co-workers and friends as Molly strives to publicly live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune.

“Franklin”

Premiere date: Friday, April 12

“Franklin,” a new limited series starring and executive produced by Academy, Emmy and AFI Lifetime Achievement Award winner Michael Douglas, will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes of its eight-episode season on Friday, April 12, followed by one new episode every Friday through May 17, 2024.

Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff’s book, “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America,” “Franklin” explores the thrilling story of the greatest gamble of Benjamin Franklin’s career. In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when – as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance – he embarks on a secret mission to France.

At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced an absolute monarchy to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues to engineer the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with England in 1783. The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without which America could not have won the Revolution. Diplomats and historians still regard it as the greatest single tour of duty by an ambassador in our nation’s history.

The drama also stars Noah Jupe as Temple Franklin, Thibault de Montalembert as Comte de Vergennes, Daniel Mays as Edward Bancroft, Ludivine Sagnier as Madame Brillon, Eddie Marsan as John Adams, Assaad Bouab as Beaumarchais, Jeanne Balibar as Madame Helvetius and Theodore Pellerin as Marquis de Lafayette.

In addition to Douglas, the creative team includes Emmy and WGA Award-winning writer and executive producer Kirk Ellis (“John Adams”) and Emmy, WGA and Pulitzer Prize Award-nominated writer and executive producer Howard Korder (“Boardwalk Empire”). Emmy and DGA Award-winning director Tim Van Patten (“Masters of the Air,” “The Sopranos”) serves as director and executive producer. Richard Plepler executive produces through EDEN Productions, Tony Krantz through Flame Ventures, and Philippe Maigret and Mark Mostyn also executive produce. Stacy Schiff also serves as co-executive producer. “Franklin” is a co-production between ITV Studios America and Apple Studios.

“Dark Matter”

Premiere date: Wednesday, May 8

“Dark Matter” is a sci-fi thriller series based on the blockbuster book by acclaimed, bestselling author Blake Crouch. The nine-episode series features an ensemble cast that includes Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley. “Dark Matter” makes its global debut on Apple TV+ on May 8, 2024, premiering with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through June 26.

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, “Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Prestige TV is alive and well at Apple TV+! The amount of intriguing series coming to Apple TV+ in 2024 borders on intimidating. I am still determining where I’ll find the time to check out everything I want to watch. What are you excited to watch on Apple TV+ in 2024? Let us know in the comments below, and watch the trailer for more previews!