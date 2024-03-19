Cobra Kai co-creator says Season 6 expands the Miyagiverse more than ever before

When Cobra Kai returns to Netflix for its sixth and final season, the Karate Kid spinoff plans to expand the Miyagiverse significantly. The teen-focused drama Crane kicked martial arts action fans in the face in 2018, building on the Karate Kid legacy started by Ralph Macchio (Daniel Larusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), and Pat Morita (Mr. Miyagi). With every season, Cobra Kai has grown through fan-service casting, interpersonal drama, and hard-hitting action. No one could have predicted the Miyagiverse would expand the way it has because of Cobra Kai, and now the show’s co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, says fans can expect Season 6 to explore the franchise in exciting ways like never before!

In a thread on Twitter/X, Hurwitz assured fans the final season of the series delivers big surprises, in-depth character flashbacks, and plot elements that expand the Miyagiverse.

“Season 6 expands the ‘Karate Kid/Cobra Kai’ universe more than the first 5 seasons combined. The world building has been truly exhilarating. Excited for everyone to see the diversity of scenes we’ve been filming episode to episode. We’re going to so many new places in the Miyagiverse.”

Season 6 expands the Karate Kid/Cobra Kai universe more than the first 5 seasons combined. The world building has been truly exhilarating. Excited for everyone to see the diversity of scenes we've been filming episode to episode. We're going to so many new places in the… https://t.co/jreCfuNgqJ — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) March 18, 2024

In addition to prepping Cobra Kai for its late 2024 Netflix debut, a new film in the Miyagiverse is currently in production. Sony’s Karate Kid stars Ben Wang (American Born Chinese) as the project’s central character, with Sadie Stanley (Cruel Summer) playing the film’s romantic lead. Other cast members include Joshua Jackson (Dawson’s Creek, Fringe, D2: The Mighty Ducks), Jackie Chan (Rush Hour, Police Story, Drunken Master), Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid, My Cousin Vinny, Cobra Kai), and Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian, Mulan, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

Returning for more martial arts madness in Cobra Kai Season 6 are Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggler, Tanner Buchanan, Xolo Maridueña, Peyton List, Martin Kove, Jacob Bertrand, Kenny Payne, Yuji Okumoto, Mary Mouser, Vanessa Rubio, Gianni DeCenzo, Griffin Santopietro, Owen Morgan, Aedin Mincks, Joe Seo, and more.

Cobra Kai Season 6 picks up after the gripping battle between Cobra Kai, Eagle Fang, and Miyagi-Do. As Johnny and Daniel sort their bygones, they must work together to defeat rival dojos in a fight that could spell victory or disaster for their hometown.

Are you looking forward to Cobra Kai Season 6? Will the series spin out into other projects? Which character do you think deserves their own spinoff? Let us know in the comments section below.