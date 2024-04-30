Jurassic World: Chaos Theory trailer kills off Jenna Ortega’s character

Jenna Ortega is heading into production on season 2 of the Addams Family-inspired Netflix series Wednesday and has a prominent role in the long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but she’s no longer a part of two other franchises. After starring in Scream (2022) and Scream VI, she reportedly asked for a substantial pay raise to return for Scream 7, despite knowing that request wouldn’t go over well with the producers at Spyglass Media – and sure enough, Spyglass opted not to bring her back for Scream 7. Now the full trailer for the upcoming Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – which serves as a follow-up to the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – reveals that Ortega’s Camp Cretaceous character Brooklynn has been killed off! You can watch the trailer in the embed above.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will be released through Netflix by the end of 2024. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, set in the world of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies, ran for five seasons and a total of forty-nine episodes (plus one special), wrapping up in 2022.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous told the story of dinosaur fanatic Darius Bowman, who was given the opportunity to visit Camp Cretaceous, an exclusive adventure dinosaur camp on Isla Nublar. Once there, Darius met five other teenagers—Ben, Yaz, Brooklynn, Kenji, and Sammy—who were also chosen for the once-in-a-lifetime experience. However, when the dinosaurs broke free from their habitats, the campers were stranded and forced to venture across the island without any help in the hopes of finding a way out alive . Jurassic World: Chaos Theory takes place after the park has closed, after the kingdom has fallen, and a new era of chaos begins…

Scott Kreamer, a showrunner on both series, told Entertainment Weekly, “ Bringing Camp Cretaceous to life was an absolutely amazing experience, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to begin an exciting new chapter with Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. ” Kreamer executive produces Chaos Theory with fellow showrunner Aaron Hammersley, as well as Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall. DreamWorks Animation is the animation studio. The series is produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

Have you watched all five seasons of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and are you looking forward to Jurassic World: Chaos Theory? What do you think of Jenna Ortega’s character being killed off? Check out the trailer, then share your thoughts by leaving a comment below.