Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks star in the thriller series The Better Sister as siblings who encounter terrible things

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks star alongside one another as siblings warring over a brutal murder in The Better Sister.

Sibling rivalry will hit Prime Video when Tomorrow Studios’ The Better Sister comes to the streaming platform. Based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, The Better Sister stars Emmy award-nominated actress Jessica Biel (Candy, The Illusionist, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and Emmy award-nominated filmmaker Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games, The Lego Movie, Migration) in a thriller that will have you looking over your shoulder.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Better Sister courtesy of Prime Video:

The Better Sister is an electric thriller based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, who will also be consulting on the series about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. Chloe (Biel) moves through the world with her handsome lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Banks) hustles to make ends meet while trying to stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, laying bare long-buried secrets.

In addition to her starring role, Elizabeth Banks is an executive producer for the series. Olivia Milch (Ocean’s 8) and Regina Corrado (Mayor of Kingstown) will serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series, with Craig Gillespie (Pam & Tommy) as director and executive producer. The series is a co-production between Tomorrow Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“Beyond being an enticing thriller full of twists and turns, The Better Sister is a gripping story about family feuds and forgiveness,” says Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “The brilliant duo of Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks are sure to bring these characters to life in the most authentic way alongside Olivia, Regina, Craig, and the talented team at Tomorrow Studios. The series is in the best hands to bring Alafair Burke’s original IP to life for our global Prime Video customers.”

Personally, I wouldn’t want to be on the wrong side of either Biel or Banks. The idea of them locking horns after a gnarly murder makes me feel uneasy, and I’ve no doubt they’re willing to spill blood before the circumstances get sorted. Buckle up, folks!

Are you interested in learning more about The Better Sister? Do you think both siblings will survive the ordeal? Place your bets in the comments section below.