Jennifer Lopez’s Atlas dominates the Netflix Top 10 list for second week in a row

Jennifer Lopez may have cancelled her summer concert tour less than a month before it was set to begin, but at least she’s got the number one movie on Netflix for the second week running. Right? Atlas is dominating the Netflix Top 10 list for the week of May 27th to June 2nd with 31.6M views, which works out to 63.1M hours viewed.

Atlas finds Lopez starring as a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it. The film was directed by Brad Peyton from a script by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite.

Although Atlas is sitting pretty on the Netflix Top 10 list, the film hasn’t received the best reviews, and our own Alex Maidy wasn’t impressed. “ Atlas is a special effects-laden foray into the most cliched science fiction genre offering I have seen in a long time, ” Maidy wrote. “ With what is supposed to be a timely tale about artificial intelligence, Atlas throws every trope from the last fifty years of scifi movies as it aims to be Netflix’s attempt at a summer tentpole picture. Underwhelming in every way, Atlas is a directionless and limp mess that wastes the talents of everyone involved. ” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.