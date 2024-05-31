Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her summer tour: “I am completely heartsick”

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her summer concert tour less than a month before it was set to begin. The This Is Me… Live Tour was slated to launch on June 26th in Orlando, but Live Nation announced today that it has been cancelled entirely, saying, “ Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends. “

In a statement on the Jlo newletter, Lopez said, “ I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time… ” Live Nation says that fans who have purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded, but those who purchased via third-party resale sites, such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc, will have to reach out to the point purchase for more details.

The tour was set to span the United States, with a brief stop in Canada to hit Toronto and Montreal, but a handful of those dates had already been cancelled, as reports state that ticket sales are poor. There’s also speculation that the rumoured marital issues between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could have contributed to the cancellation.

Related Atlas Review