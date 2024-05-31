Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her summer tour: “I am completely heartsick”

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her summer concert tour less than a month before it was set to begin. The This Is Me… Live Tour was slated to launch on June 26th in Orlando, but Live Nation announced today that it has been cancelled entirely, saying, “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.“
In a statement on the Jlo newletter, Lopez said, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…” Live Nation says that fans who have purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded, but those who purchased via third-party resale sites, such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc, will have to reach out to the point purchase for more details.
The tour was set to span the United States, with a brief stop in Canada to hit Toronto and Montreal, but a handful of those dates had already been cancelled, as reports state that ticket sales are poor. There’s also speculation that the rumoured marital issues between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could have contributed to the cancellation.
Although Lopez won’t be seen on tour this summer, she does have a brand-new sci-fi movie on Netflix. Atlas premiered on the streaming service last week and finds Lopez starring as a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence who joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. Unfortunately, the film hasn’t received the best reviews, and our own Alex Maidy wasn’t impressed. “Atlas is a special effects-laden foray into the most cliched science fiction genre offering I have seen in a long time,” Maidy wrote. “With what is supposed to be a timely tale about artificial intelligence, Atlas throws every trope from the last fifty years of scifi movies as it aims to be Netflix’s attempt at a summer tentpole picture. Underwhelming in every way, Atlas is a directionless and limp mess that wastes the talents of everyone involved.” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.
