Atlas trailer strands Jennifer Lopez on an alien planet in an exo suit

Jennifer Lopez has had a bit of a career resurgence lately. While the actress-turned-singer had been dabbling back in movies with an acclaimed performance in Hustlers, she’s also been in films like The Mother for Netflix and Shotgun Wedding for Amazon. Recently, J. Lo has had a dual feature film release about self-reflection and self-discovery through her music with the movies This is Me…Now and The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which are both available on Prime Video. You may have also recently caught her and her hubby, Ben Affleck, dropping a Dunkin’ rap jingle in a recent Super Bowl ad. Netflix has now released the trailer for the upcoming Atlas, which has Lopez dipping her toe in the science fiction genre.

The official plot synopsis from Netflix reads,

“Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.” The film sports an impressive cast to join Lopez, including Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong.

The new AI-themed sci-fi film comes from scribes Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite. Sitting in the director’s chair is Brad Peyton, who previously worked on blockbusters with Dwayne Johnson when he helmed San Andreas and Rampage. Producers on Atlas include Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment; Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures; Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Productions; and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti/Schechter Films. Samson Mücke and Michael Riley McGrath are on board as executive producers.

Atlas is set to touch down on May 4.