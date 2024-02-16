Jennifer Garner is currently in talks to star in the thriller, Animals, which will be directed by ex-husband Ben Affleck

While their marriage was a rocky one, in the end, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have seemingly patched things up and will possibly work together on a new Netflix film.

Ben Affleck was recently seen laying down a new jingle in the music studio for Dunkin’ during the Super Bowl, much to the chagrin of his current wife, Jennifer Lopez. Affleck would also intro his famous best friend, Matt Damon, in the TV spot. The two are set to work together again after Affleck previously directed Damon in Air. Damon will be starring in a new crime thriller that will be helmed by Affleck, titled Animals, which is being planned as a Netflix release. The Good Will Hunting co-stars will also be producing the feature together under their Artists Equity banner, along with the company’s Dani Bernfeld.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck’s ex-wife of thirteen years, Jennifer Garner, is now in talks to star opposite Matt Damon in the film. Garner and Affleck had also starred together in 2003’s Daredevil. The film’s deal with Netflix is currently coming together, and the negotiations are still in process, but if Garner signs on, Animals could start principal photography in Los Angeles as soon as next month. Brad Weston and Collin Creighton are also on board as producers via their MakeReady shingle.

The synopsis, as reported by THR, reads, “Written by Connor McIntyre with revisions by Billy Ray, the crime thriller concerns a mayoral candidate and his wife whose son is kidnapped. Surrounded by plenty of enemies, political and otherwise, the husband and wife have no choice but to get their hands dirty in order to save their son.” Damon is tapped to lead the film as the mayoral candidate and Garner is in talks to play the candidate’s wife.

Garner, as of late, has been starring in some light-hearted Netflix fare, which includes films like Family Switch, The Adam Project and Yes Day. Early in her career, Garner would have a supporting role in the 2001 Michael Bay film Pearl Harbor, which starred Affleck. The two co-starred in Daredevil in 2003, just prior to their marriage in 2005. Their marriage lasted until 2018, but it was a long, bumpy road as a lot of paparazzi photos would capture the tumultuous nature behind the scenes with pictures of the couple out in public. Affleck and Garner have seemingly found some closure as she is in contention to be directed by him. This would be the first project where they work together as actor and director.

Source: THR
