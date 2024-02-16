Matt Damon “anxious” for next Bourne movie…But will he even be in it?

Matt Damon knows that the next Bourne movie director has an idea but the actor still hasn’t signed on for another entry.

The name’s Bourne, Jason Bourne, and his most famous portrayer, Matt Damon is extremely “anxious” about the sixth installment of the franchise — and he might not even be in it!

While Matt Damon doesn’t have much to offer in terms of what the next Bourne script may look like, he did note that its planned director Edward Berger “had an idea.” He added, “I would love to work with him! So he’s working on it, so I’m looking, I’m as anxious as you are to see if this thing – I hope it’s great, and that we can do it.” It should be noted that Matt Damon is not formally attached to return as Jason Bourne for any further entries in the action franchise, although his level of excitement does show he would be down to play the character for a fourth time. He might even get a nice payday out of returning — maybe not an Avatar-level check, but still…

However, now that Matt Damon is in his mid-50s, he recognizes he’s probably not willing to take the Liam Neeson route. “At a certain point, someone is going to need to take it over. I’m not getting any younger.”

Matt Damon reinvented himself as an action star with Bourne, playing the titular character in the original trilogy and once more in 2016’s Jason Bourne after he, director Paul Greengrass and even Bourne himself took a break for one installment, The Bourne Legacy. Meanwhile, Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front adaptation from 2022 earned a surprising nine Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. It would also be the runner-up as far as wins go, nabbing four statutes.

A Damon and Berger (whose Jack, All Quiet on the Western Front, and miniseries Patrick Melrose are also worth checking out) pairing would be a welcome collaboration in any capacity, but to have the actor reprise Bourne and see Berger take on a big budget action movie is a promising prospect that could make for a franchise best.

Do you want Matt Damon to return for another Bourne movie or is it time to pass the torch? Give us your take below!

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
