Mrs. Doubtfire cast pays tribute to Robin Williams during reunion

It’s tough to top a good cast reunion, especially after so many years. One that definitely brings back some memories is that of the kids from Mrs. Doubtfire – Mara Wilson, Matthew Lawrence and Lisa Jakub – who recently got together for a mini reunion more than 30 years after appearing in the hit comedy.

Taking to Threads, Jakub – who played oldest sister Lydia Hillard – wrote, “We had a little reunion…30 years later and my Mrs. Doubtfire family still feels like family.” She also posted on Instagram, also noting it was part of the Lawrence Brothers’ Brotherly Love Podcast: “The sisters had so much fun hanging out with the brothers. @marawilson and @matthewlawrence still feel like my siblings- even 30 years after filming Mrs Doubtfire.”

Even though Mrs. Doubtfire took in more than $120 million domestically and was one of the highest-grossing movies of 1993, it never received a sequel, so this reunion between the Hillard siblings is about the best we’ll ever get.

Of course, we will sadly never get the entire Hillard clan together for a full-blown Mrs. Doubtfire reunion, as Robin Williams passed away in 2014, leaving behind a legacy of laughs and kind gestures that will forever touch audiences’ hearts and funny bones. Fittingly, the San Francisco site of the Hillards’ home served as a makeshift memorial following news of his death.

Expectedly, the trio took time during their Mrs. Doubtfire reunion to reflect on their days working with the comedy icon. As Jakub said, “You had to be really present. We’re on set and I’m like, ‘I am so lost but, you know, we’re just going to go with it because he’s Robin and you can trust him.” Lawrence – who played Christopher Hillard – agreed, adding, “That is very true. He was one of the best at going off the book and creating his own stuff. To be in front of the camera with him was quite the experience. If you weren’t present and you weren’t ready for any kind of curveball you were going to get thrown off.” Wilson – who played youngest daughter Natalie in her movie debut – was just thankful that so many of Williams’ jokes went over her head.

Are you a fan of Mrs. Doubtfire? What are your memories of watching it when you were younger?