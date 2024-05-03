Listen to the first heart-pumping track from Tom Holkenborg’s Furiosa soundtrack!

We’ve still got a few more weeks to go before the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, but if you’d like a little appetizer from the Wasteland, Tom Holkenborg, aka JunkieXL, has released the first track from the soundtrack for your listening pleasure.

Titled “Dementus Is Gaining,” the track from the Furiosa soundtrack definitely leads me to imagine one of the franchise’s epic chase sequences. You can have a listen below, and the track is also available on Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes Store, Deezer, and Tidal.

Tom Holkenborg also composed the soundtrack for Mad Max: Fury Road, so it’s great to have him back for Furiosa. I look forward to being blown away on all fronts.

Chris Hemsworth plays Dementus, and joining the Mad Max franchise has been a long-time goal for the actor. In fact, he recently told Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to audition to play Max Rockatansky himself in Mad Max: Fury Road but couldn’t get his foot in the door. “ [I] couldn’t even get a call or a meeting or anything, ” Hemsworth said. “ I just hadn’t done enough to warrant that. ” When Fury Road was finally released, Hemsworth got his agent on the phone immediately. “ I was completely absorbed and taken for the adventure and the ride. I said, ‘I’ve got to work with this guy, he’s a genius,’ ” Hemsworth said. “ And then, the rest is history. “

A six-minute sneak peek of Furiosa was screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last month, which our own Chris Bumbray attended, that lucky bastard. Overall, it sounded pretty epic and a worthy successor to Fury Road.

The official synopsis for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: “ As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. “

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will hit theaters on May 24th.