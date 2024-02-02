Back to Black trailer gives you the story behind the lyrics of Amy Winehouse

Get a new look at the official trailer of the Amy Winehouse biopic from Focus Features set to release in early summer.

Amy Winehouse had a quick rise to fame and unfortunately, it lasted just as quickly when her addictions would take a toll on her tumultuous life. Her talent would not go unnoticed as the singer gained a huge following, and her fans celebrate her music to this day. Focus Features has now released the official trailer for the biopic about Winehouse as it chronicles her meteoric celebrity and how the dark forces of it all would become too much for her. Marisa Abela, of the TV series Industry and Barbie, plays the singer. The film also stars Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville. The biopic comes from filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson.

The official plot synopsis from Focus Features reads,

“The extraordinary story of Amy Winehouse’s early rise to fame from her early days in Camden through the making of her groundbreaking album, Back to Black that catapulted Winehouse to global fame. Told through Amy’s eyes and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film explores and embraces the many layers of the iconic artist and the tumultuous love story at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time.”

Back to Black is written by Matt Greenhalgh, whose past credits include Nowhere Boy and Control. Giles Martin, who is known for Rocketman and the documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, has handled music production, with Nina Gold who worked on1917 and The Power of the Dog on board for casting. The film is produced by Alison Owen, of Saving Mr Banks, Me Before You and Elizabeth, and Debra Hayward, who had previously worked on Les Miserables and Bridget Jones’s Baby, of Monumental Pictures alongside Nicky Kentish-Barnes, whose credits include About Time, Everest and About A Boy. Taylor-Johnson is additionally on board as executive producer, alongside Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern and SVP Global Production Joe Naftalin who executive produce on behalf of StudioCanal.

Back to Black is due to hit theaters nationwide on Friday, May 17th.

Marisa Abela stars as Amy Winehouse in director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s BACK TO BLACK, a Focus Features release. Credit : Courtesy of Dean Rogers/Focus Features

Marisa Abela stars as Amy Winehouse in director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s BACK TO BLACK, a Focus Features release. Credit : Courtesy of Dean Rogers/Focus Features

(L to R) Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse and Jack O’Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil in director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s BACK TO BLACK, a Focus Features release. Credit : Courtesy of Dean Rogers/Focus Features