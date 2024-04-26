Clipped: The trailer for the new FX limited series recounts the NBA’s Donald Sterling controversy

Ed O’Neill portrays Donald Sterling with Laurence Fishburne as Doc Rivers in one of the NBA’s most explosive scandals.

By

A new limited series ripped straight from the headlines comes to us from FX. Clipped stars Laurence Fishburne, Ed O’Neill, Jacki Weaver and Cleopatra Coleman in one of the NBA’s biggest controversies. The six-part limited series is set to debut on Hulu with back-to-back episodes on June 4. The trailer for the show has been released by FX.

The official synopsis reads,
“FX’s Clipped takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Famed coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne) arrives as coach of the LA Clippers in 2013. With a promising roster of big personalities, Rivers has the building blocks to win the franchise’s first championship.

The team’s owner, Donald Sterling (Ed O’Neill), is a well-known problem: he’s cheap, he’s erratic, he’s a bully. But minimizing Sterling’s influence to win a title becomes a personal quest for Doc. Meanwhile, a courtside power struggle escalates between Sterling’s ambitious personal assistant V. Stiviano (Cleopatra Coleman) and his wife and business partner of 60 years, Shelly (Jacki Weaver). FX’s Clipped is an Obama-era story of racial reckoning delivered via meme, in which V. and the Sterlings discover who really has the power in the internet age, and which leaves Rivers and his players wondering if the expulsion of one bad apple brings about the transformative change the media wants to celebrate.”

The limited series also stars Kelly AuCoin as Sterling’s right-hand Andy Roeser, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Chris Paul, Rich Sommers as the Clippers’ PR man Seth Burton, Corbin Bernsen as Pierce O’Donnell, Clifton Davis as NBA great Elgin Baylor and Harriet Sansom Harris as “Justine.” Executive Producers on the series inclue Gina Welch, who serves as creator and showrunner, Emmy®-winning producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Ramona Shelburne and Kevin Bray. Bray also directs three of the six episodes. This series is an FX Production.

Source: FX
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Movie Trailers
clipped, laurence fishburne, ed o neill, donald sterling
Clipped: The trailer for the new FX limited series recounts the NBA’s Donald Sterling controversy
Atlas: Jennifer Lopez must work with AI in order to fight against an AI threat in the new trailer
hit man, glen powell
Hit Man: Glen Powell is a master of disguise in the trailer for the new Netflix comedy
Transformers One, trailer
Transformers One: Optimus Prime & Megatron join forces in surprisingly comedic trailer
View All

About the Author

1501 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Laurence Fishburne News

Latest Movie News

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to Rob Reiner?

From 1984 to 1992, Rob Reiner had one of the hottest movie streaks of all time, but recently, his movies have whiffed with audiences. What happened?

Movie Reviews
the king tide review

The King Tide Review

The King Tide is an intriguing genre mash-up, reminiscent of the classic sci-fi-tinged morality tales Rod Serling used to write.

Movie Reviews

Challengers Review

Luca Guadagnino’s latest is a tense look at a love triangle and its affect on the participants over a decade and a half.

Load more articles