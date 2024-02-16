The Astronaut first look image shows Kate Mara in sci-fi thriller

The first image from the sci-fi thriller The Astronaut, directed by Jess Varley, shows Kate Mara as the title character

Almost exactly one year ago, it was announced that Emma Roberts (Abandoned) and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) had signed on to star in the sci-fi thriller The Astronaut , which would mark the solo feature writing and directing debut of Jess Varley, who previously contributed a segment to the anthology film Phobias. The Astronaut has since made it way through production, but not with Roberts in the lead. Roberts had to drop out of the project and was replaced by Kate Mara (Class of ’09). Now a first look image that shows Mara as the title character has made its way online, and you can check it out at the bottom of this article.

The screenplay Varley wrote has the following synopsis: When astronaut Sam Walker (Mara) returns from her first space mission, she’s found miraculously alive in a punctured capsule floating deep off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. General William Harris (Fishburne) arranges for her to be placed under intense NASA surveillance in a high security house for rehabilitation and medical testing. However, when disturbing occurrences begin happening around the property, she fears that something extraterrestrial has followed her back to Earth.

Gabriel Luna of The Last of Us is also in the cast.

The Astronaut is being produced by Eric B. Fleischman, Cameron Fuller, and genre regular Brad Fuller, who has produced such films as A Quiet Place, the Purge franchise, and the remakes/reboots of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Amityville Horror, The Hitcher, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. A press release notes that Highland Film Group is handling the international rights to the film, which wrapped production late last year in Ireland.

Fuller provided the following statement: “ I was inspired by Jess’ vision and handle on the material and I’m thrilled to be working with her. “

Varley added: “ This story is very close to my heart and I’m profoundly grateful it’s resonated with such an immensely accomplished team of creatives. I couldn’t be more excited for audiences to fasten their seatbelts and go on this thrilling ride with us! “

