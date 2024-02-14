Slingshot: Casey Affleck psychological sci-fi thriller will get a wide theatrical release this year

Back in November of 2021, it was announced that Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), and Emily Beecham (Into the Badlands) had signed on to star in Slingshot , a psychological sci-fi thriller coming our way from director Mikael Håfström (Escape Plan). Filming began on December 1st of that year – and more than two years later, we finally have an update to share on Slingshot! The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Bleecker Street has acquired the U.S. distribution rights and are planning to give the film a wide theatrical release at some point before the end of 2024.

Written by R. Scott Adams (Donner Pass) and Nathan Parker (Moon), Slingshot will tell the story of an astronaut struggling to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly fatally compromised mission to Saturn’s moon, Titan .

Tomer Capon (The Boys) and The Walking Dead‘s David Morrissey are also in the cast.

Richard Saperstein’s Bluestone Entertainment worked with Filmsquad, Astral Pictures, and Hungarian investment fund Széchenyi Funds Ltd. to get Slingshot into production. Saperstein is producing with Istvan Major and Beau Turpin, while Ivett Havasi, Shara Kay, Michael Hollingsworth, Tom Nohstadt, Matthew Dwyer, Ron Cundy, Nikolett Barabás, Jonathan Krauss, Brooklyn Weaver, and Joanna Plafsky serve as executive producers. Filming took place at Korda Studios and other locations in and around Budapest, Hungary.

Saperstein had this to say about the project when it was first announced: “ Slingshot is a wonderful match of filmmaker and material. I thought of Mikael the moment I first read the script. I am thrilled to embark on this production together in Hungary with our partners at Széchenyi Funds, and an incredible cast and crew. ”

At the time, Håfström added: “ After several years of preparation, it is exciting to take off with this highly talented cast. I am looking forward to the challenge of working within the contained environment of the spaceship. The script carves out some excellent characters and, as the story unfolds, some shocking secrets come to light. ”

This was the first time Håfström worked with Affleck, Fishburne, or Capon. He previously worked with Morrissey on the 2005 thriller Derailed and with Beecham on the 2021 Netflix action movie Outside the Wire.

Are you interested in Slingshot, and are you glad to hear that it's heading for a 2024 theatrical release?