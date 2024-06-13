Matt Damon and Casey Affleck try to outrun the heat in the trailer for The Instigators

Those who may be clamoring for a new Ocean’s film can somewhat get their wishes fulfilled this year with two movies featuring the Steven Soderbergh caper alums. While George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunite for some criminal hijinks in AppleTV+’s Wolfs, similarly, their fellow Ocean’s Eleven/Twelve/Thirteen co-stars also reunite for a crime comedy, which happens to be about a heist. Apple has just released the trailer for The Instigators, which finds Matt Damon and Casey Affleck attempting to rob a bigwig in Boston.

The official synopsis reads,

“Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police, but also backwards bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture—or worse. Directed by Doug Liman and written by Chuck MacLean and Casey Affleck, The Instigators also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, and Toby Jones, with Jack Harlow and Ron Perlman.”

Casey Affleck co-writes this feature with Chuck MacLean. His big brother, Ben Affleck, is on board as a producer along with Matt Damon, Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Kevin J. Walsh and Alison Winter. Executive Producers include Celia Costas, Dani Bernfeld, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Cynthia Dahlgren and Luciana Damon.

Damon says he was drawn to the project because “Casey Affleck and [co-writer] Chuck MacLean had created some great characters and a really fun world. More than anything, it was a chance to work with Doug and Casey together that I was the most excited about. And it’s always great to go back to Boston.”

Director Doug Liman kicked off the Bourne-portion of Damon’s career with 2002’s The Bourne Identity. Damon added, “I absolutely love working with Doug. I can’t believe it took us 20 years to find something else to do together. Doug is one of the most creatively tenacious people I’ve ever met. He just won’t stop until the movie is as good as it can be, and that is the best possible thing you can feel from a director. I trust him completely.” Liman reciprocated with his own excitement, “It was so fulfilling to see how each of us has grown. And by that, I mean to see how much Matt has grown. And not just as an actor.” He added, “With Bourne, I was inviting Matt into my world. But with Instigators, I was very clear being dropped into Matt’s family. And all that history, good and bad, is on the screen.”

The Instigators hits select theaters on August 2 before streaming globally on Apple TV+ on August 9.