The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim charges into NYCC with a BTS video showing the intricate artistry of the anticipated anime

A new BTS video for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim brings us behind the magic of Kenji Kamiyama’s animated event film.

New Line Cinema is marching into New York City Comic-Con with a special presentation for the upcoming original anime feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. The panel places LOTR fans at the heart of the world, which J. R. R. Tolkien created, giving them a front-row seat for an animated event film arranged by the award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex TV series). Today’s BTS video for The War of the Rohirrim brings us behind the magic of Kamiyama’s film, highlighting the painstaking process of creating a high-concept fantasy adventure from scribbles and scratches.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim BTS video begins with rough pencil sketches of characters and mythical locales before showcasing charcoal drawings and the storyboarding process. After completing the look of the world and its characters, the art team imports the drawings into a computer program to start the animation stage. As the artists work tirelessly to bring everything to life, the filmmakers submerge themselves in an ocean of sound to accompany the action and drama.

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

The talented voice cast is led by Brian Cox (Succession) as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan; Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) as his daughter Héra; and Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) as Wulf. Miranda Otto, who delivered an unforgettable, award-winning performance in “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy, reprises her role as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the tale’s narrator. The voice ensemble also includes Lorraine Ashbourne (Netflix’s Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike (Beasts of No Nation), Bilal Hasna (Sparks) and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm).

Per New Line Cinema’s official press release:

With Kamiyama at the helm, the original feature is being produced by Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, from the screenwriting team behind “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” Trilogies, alongside Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou, who, in addition to their many separate animation projects, collaborated on the “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” series. The executive producers are Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood, and Toby Emmerich. The screenplay is by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews and Phoebe Gittins & Arty Papageorgiou, and the story is by Addiss & Matthews, and Boyens, based on characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien. The team of creative collaborators returning from “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy also includes Oscar winners Alan Lee and Richard Taylor, along with esteemed Tolkien illustrator John Howe.

A New Line Cinema Presentation, a Warner Bros. Animation / Sola Entertainment Production, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” will be distributed theatrically worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, released in cinemas nationwide on December 13, 2024, and internationally beginning on December 11, 2024.