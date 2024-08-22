A war rages in Middle-earth as hopes for an alliance shatter in the stunning Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim trailer

Kenji Kamiyama marches into Middle-earth for an animated fantasy epic with Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim trailer

One of Japanese animation’s premiere filmmakers, Kenji Kamiyama, is about to march into Middle-earth for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an animated fantasy epic set 183 years before the War of the Ring. With unforgettable animated projects like Napping Princess, Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade, East of Eden, and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex under his belt, today’s The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim trailer demonstrates Kenji Kamiyama’s eye for adventure, emotion, and jaw-dropping fantasy action.

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for his father’s death, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg. This mighty fortress will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

If you listen closely during The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim trailer, you’ll hear the talented voice cast setting the tone of this animated marvel, including Brian Cox (Succession) as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan, Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) as his daughter Héra; and Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) as Wulf. Miranda Otto, who delivered an unforgettable, award-winning performance in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, reprises her role as Éowyn, a Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the tale’s narrator. The voice ensemble also includes Lorraine Ashbourne (Netflix’s Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike (Beasts of No Nation), Bilal Hasna (Sparks) and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm).

Kenji Kamiyama’s The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim trailer shows a failed alliance resulting in an intense war between fated lovers on opposite ends of the heart. As iron and steel clatter and magnificent beasts let loose their mighty roars of defiance, a battle for supremacy threatens to upend tradition, reshape Middle-earth, and give birth to new and unexpected heroes.

Kenji Kamiyama directs The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim from a screenplay by Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews, Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou, inspired by a story by Addiss, Matthews, and Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, based on characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim rides into cinemas on December 13, 2024, and internationally beginning December 11, 2024.