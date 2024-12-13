The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Interviews: Kenji Kamiyama, Phillipa Boyens & more reflect on the animated epic

We march into battle for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim with director Kenji Kamiyama, writer Phillia Boyens, and more.

This holiday season, a new chapter of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings franchise comes to theaters for an epic animated feature that tells the history of Helm’s Deep. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, directed by legendary anime filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (Eden of the East, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex), tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. When a scorned warrior named Wulf vows revenge for his fallen father, he ignites a war for the ages. The War of the Rohirrim tells of how an unforgiving war transformed an ancient stronghold of the Hornsburg into Helm’s Deep.

To learn more about Hèra’s journey and how Helm’s Deep got its name, we sat down with the film’s director, Kenji Kamiyama, the architect of The Lord of the Rings cinematic universe, Phillipa Boyens, and voice actors Gaia Wise and Laurence Ubond Williams. During our time together, we explore the film’s origin story, narrative influences, and Kenji Kamiyama’s proudest moment. We also look at Phillipa Boyens’ “murder board,” where she plots the cinematic installments of Tolkien’s time-honored universe. Gaia Wise and Laurence Ubong Williams join the conversation to discuss becoming a part of the legendary franchise, playing bold, new characters, and their chances of getting matching Lord of the Rings tattoos.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim opens in theaters today, December 13, 2024. It will bring audiences back to Middle-earth for more hellish battles, scorned enemies, and spilled blood. Kenji Kamiyama’s film aims to please fans while also telling an important story in the franchise’s history, giving us new characters to cherish, iconic territories to explore, and reasons to love venturing into the unknown all over again.

Our full review of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is live, bringing you a spoiler-free evaluation of Kamiyama’s latest animated adventure. Lord of the Rings fans won’t miss seeing The War of the Rohirrim in theaters, as it offers something unique and exhilarating in cinemas this holiday season.