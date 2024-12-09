The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Review – The animated epic brings a bold new chapter to Tolkien’s time-honored lore

Plot: Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. When a scorned warrior named Wulf vows revenge for his fallen father, he ignites a war for the ages. The War of the Rohirrim tells of how an unforgiving war transformed an ancient stronghold of the Hornsburg into Helm’s Deep.

Review: Few dark fantasy properties are as timeless, influential, and well-guarded as J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. Tolkien’s world of swords, sorcery, hobbits, and giant eagles that could have flown Frodo to Mount Doom in no time is sacred to many. So, when I heard the legendary Japanese director Kenji Kamiyama, the visionary behind 2017’s Napping Princess and the architect of Eden of the East, would direct an untold chapter of LOTR history, I took a celebratory toke out of my Churchwarden pipe replica and awaited the film’s arrival. Today, I’m excited to say that the movie has exceeded my expectations, as Kamiyama’s latest epic brings fresh air to a universe that’s been a part of the pop culture zeitgeist for longer than I’ve been alive.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim begins quietly enough, with the film’s central heroine, Héra (Gaia Wise), gliding through a breathtaking expanse of Middle-earth to feed a pair of Eagles of Manwë. The stunning visuals, while taking a moment to get used to, leap off the screen, inviting you to gallop along and witness the world’s natural splendor. The War of the Rohirrim presents a slightly jarring blend of painterly CGI landscapes and traditional hand-drawn characters. While I admit it took more than a few moments for my eyes to adjust to the animation speed and format overlap, I quickly found myself dazzled by the beauty and grandeur of Kamiyama’s interpretation of the iconic terrain.

When night falls, and all is seemingly tranquil, Lord Freca (Shaun Dooley) and his son Wulf (Luca Pasqualino) arrive at the House of Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox) to challenge a marriage proposal to Héra. As disagreements and accusations spoil the festive night air, Lord Freca and Helm Hammerhand come to blows. When Lord Freca gets dropped faster than a hobbit abandoning their task to attend Second Breakfast and dies, Wulf vows revenge, igniting a war that claims the lives of far too many on both sides of the struggle.

I’m describing these scenes in detail because they contain brilliant tension as hostility between the two lords turns to violence. Shaun Dooley speaks with pompous indignation while Brian Cox bellows with a commanding vigor. The transaction between the two rulers distills much of an inherent problem with powerful men. Violent paths always lead to more violence. Pride and territorial pissings divide alliances, and the kingdom’s people always pay the ultimate price. The writers of The War of the Rohirrim understood the assignment and set the pace for the carnage that soon followed.

The fight between Helm Hammerhand and a scorned Wulf soon becomes a war of attrition, with casualties on both sides, leaving Héra to assume command of House Hammerhand. At this point, The War of the Rohirrim becomes a rare tale in The Lord of the Rings universe in which a gifted, determined, and battle-ready female lead takes center stage. As I said, the movie is a breath of fresh air, as many stories in LOTR revolve around loathsome, power-hungry men. We get plenty of that material from Wulf, but Héra adds a delicate yet barbed perspective. Those thinking they can best a fair maiden of House Hammerhand are sorely mistaken. She’s as quick to run you through and leave you in the dirt as any champion from Beleriand to the Land of the Sun.

Gaia Wise delivers an outstanding performance as Héra, establishing her as a go-to voice actress for future projects. She’s regal but also scorned and calculating. It’s a divine mix for a newly established hero of Tolkien’s expanded lore. Laurence Ubong Williams also brings the goods as Lord Fréaláf Hildeson, Héra’s cousin and a noble warrior of virtue. Wise and Williams share a familial air when sharing the screen, making their character chemistry a film highlight.

Other outstanding performances include Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand and Luca Pasqualino as Lord Wulf. The animosity between these two brutes is electric, with Wulf unwilling to quell his bloodlust while Helm suffers the enemies of age and overwhelming odds. Meanwhile, franchise veteran Miranda Otto delights as Éowyn, a wise caretaker and shield maiden with plenty of fight flowing through her veins. Otto narrates the tale, too, making her a lasting presence throughout the film. She adds a familiar air to the story and a warmth that makes her words sound like she could be David Attenborough’s understudy.

Given the territory, Stephen Gallagher’s score is as grand as expected. Gallagher combines delicate fantasy fare with booming orchestral overtures. The soundtrack effortlessly sets the mood for any invasion, scenery slow-pan, or fleeting moments of respite from the drama. I could envision OST heads adding the Rohirrim soundtrack to their collection immediately after the movie ends, relishing in new tunes from Middle-earth.

Considering all my flowery, glowing words, you could ask yourself: Why not give the movie a perfect score? Allow me to reiterate the initial delivery of the film’s animation. It took me about 20 minutes or so to groove with the visual pace of the movie. Something about the camera speed and CGI elements initially disoriented me. It was distracting, and I questioned the presentation until I settled into Kamiyama’s approach. Thankfully, once I locked into the flow, it was smooth sailing.

Story-wise, The War of the Rohirrim is as epic as any other character-rich and action-packed chapter in LOTR lore. I’ll be honest. My interest in The Lord of the Rings has dulled since the release of Peter Jackson’s original trilogy. The Hobbit movies didn’t hit as hard, and I’ve made little effort to keep pace with The Rings of Power. I do plan to watch it, but I’ve allowed shows like Shrinking, Severance, and others to take priority. Keeping this in mind, The War of the Rohirrim has reinvigorated my love of the LOTR franchise. I’m genuinely excited for fans to watch this movie and enjoy an intense history lesson about how Helm’s Deep got its name.