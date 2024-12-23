The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim set for digital release just two weeks after opening in theaters

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be released on digital just two weeks after it debuted in theaters.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be available on digital on December 27th after just two weeks in theaters. That’s certainly a quick turnaround, but given how poorly the animated movie has performed, it’s not surprising.

The War of the Rohirrim will be available on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and more. The film will continue playing in theaters, but with all the heavy competition from Wicked: Part One, Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, I can’t imagine the remaining screens will last long. The War of the Rohirrim has grossed just $15.4 million on a budget of $30 million.

The digital release of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will include a few special features, including:

Return to Helm’s Deep: History Becomes Legend

Middle-earth and Anime: A Marriage of Creativity

Héra: A New Hero for Middle-earth

The official synopsis for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim: “ Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction. “