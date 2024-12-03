Fandango lights the pyres for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim as advanced tickets go on sale

The holiday season is a magical time for moviegoers as studios rush to bring their most prominent titles to cinemas, vying for those after-meal entertainment dollars. This year, there’s some stiff competition as films like Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Kraven the Hunter, and Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu enter the battle. Still, one film is ready to present fans with a new story for a time-honored franchise, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. Today, tickets are available on Fandango for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, premiering in theaters on Friday, December 13.

According to Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey, The War of the Rohirrim was voted the #5 Most Anticipated Holiday Movie and the #2 Most Anticipated Movie of December. Legendary anime director Kenji Kamiyama (Napping Princess, Akira, Blade Runner: Black Lotus) directs The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an animated dark fantasy epic set in the unbelievable world created by J.R.R. Tolkien.

“Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.”

The talented voice cast is led by Brian Cox (Succession) as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan; Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) as his daughter Héra; and Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) as Wulf. Miranda Otto, who delivered an unforgettable, award-winning performance in “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy, reprises her role as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the tale’s narrator. The voice ensemble also includes Lorraine Ashbourne (Netflix’s Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike (Beasts of No Nation), Bilal Hasna (Sparks) and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm).

Tickets for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim are on sale now through Fandango. Trust me, you won’t want to miss your chance to see the latest chapter of The Lord of the Rings franchise on the big screen.