Catalina Sandino Moreno, Néstor Carbonell join Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Joe Carnahan’s RIP

Back in June, we heard that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are set to share the screen again in RIP , a crime thriller that’s written and directed by Joe Carnahan and is set up at the Netflix streaming service. Earlier this week, Sasha Calle, who played Supergirl in The Flash, and singer/songwriter Teyana Taylor, who starred in the drama A Thousand and One, joined the cast. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that two more actors have signed on to appear in the film: Catalina Sandino Moreno of the MGM+ series From and Néstor Carbonell, who was recently seen on the FX / Hulu series Shōgun.

RIP will follow a group of Miami cops whose trust begins to fray after they discover millions in cash in a derelict stash house. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on . Details on the specific characters being played by Damon, Affleck, Calle, and Taylor have not been revealed, but The Hollywood Reporter was able to learn that Moreno and Carbonell are playing members of the police force.

Damon and Affleck are producing the film alongside Luciana Damon and Dani Bernfeld for Artists Equity. Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran of Artists Equity serve as executive producers. Filming is expected to begin later this month and will take place in Miami and Los Angeles.

Joe Carnahan has previously directed Blood, Guts, Bullets & Octane; Narc, Smokin’ Aces, The A-Team, The Grey, Stretch, Boss Level, and Copshop. He also worked on the screenplays for Pride and Glory, the Death Wish remake, El Chicano, and Bad Boys for Life. He was also attached to direct the Death Wish remake and Bad Boys for Life during the development of those films, but dropped out over creative differences – which is something he also did when he was attached to direct Mission: Impossible 3.

The other movies that have both Damon and Affleck in the cast are School Ties, Glory Daze, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, The Last Duel (which they wrote with Nicole Holofcener), Air, and Good Will Hunting (which they won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for writing). They were also extras on the set of Field of Dreams.

Does RIP sound interesting you? What do you think of Catalina Sandino Moreno and Néstor Carbonell joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.